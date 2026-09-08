Alexander Zverev has reflected on his defeat to Jannik Sinner in the 2026 Wimbledon final and revealed why he was “p***ed off” after the match.

The German was beaten 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 by world No 1 Sinner in the championship match at the All England Club in July.

Zverev had not progressed beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon before this year’s edition of the grass-court Grand Slam.

The 29-year-old was aiming to win his second consecutive Slam title, having captured his maiden major at the 2026 French Open.

Zverev spoke to tennis icon John McEnroe about the Wimbledon final in a conversation shared by Outside the Ball on X/Twitter.

McEnroe: “You won the French. You had not had a lot of success in Wimbledon, but you played great there. Assess the match with Jannik Sinner. I mean, I called the match, but I thought you played great. You know, tell me if you disagree. It was a highly competitive match.

“You were very aggressive, and maybe as aggressive [as] I’ve ever seen you play, certainly on that surface. I would think, all things considered, you had to be extremely happy about that result as well.”

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Zverev: “I was happy that I made it to the Wimbledon final, of course, but I was still, I was a little bit, you know, p***ed off that I lost the match, because I felt like the match got a little bit out of my hand, because I won the first set.

“I lost the second set in a tie break, and then I had break points in the third set to go up a break, and I haven’t lost my serve at all in that match until that moment, and I felt like I was right there, and I even felt like I was playing better than he was in that moment.

“And then I slipped… I slipped, and then my two bones in my knee hit each other, and then I struggled to serve after that. I couldn’t push off up anymore, which then, he started to return my serve a lot more.

“We were a lot more in the rallies on my serve, and he then ended up winning the third and fourth sets, but I still felt like that match, I could have won, and of course, winning Wimbledon is one of the biggest things in tennis.

“But again, I’m fine with it, because I feel like I’ll get another chance, and I’ll get another couple of chances, and if I continue doing the same thing, I will hopefully lift the trophy one day.”

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