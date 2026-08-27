In a video posted to the ATP Tour’s social media account, several of the top players were asked about who think might win the US Open this year.

The likes of Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Lorenzo Musetti, and Alex Michelsen Matteo Arnaldi were all asked to name their favourite to lift the trophy.

Only Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe backed themselves, with other players on the Tour opting for the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Learner Tien, and, Alexander Zverev, and Novak Djokovic.

Fritz said: “Me.” when asked who will win the US Open, and when asked to back up his answer he said: “You have to…”.

While Tiafoe was just as confident, saying: “I’m backing myself. It’s time to start believing in it. I’ve flirted with it.”

The ATP Tour’s picks to win the US Open

Taylor Fritz – himself

Frances Tiafoe – himself

Lorenzo Musetti – Alexander Zverev

Matteo Arnaldi – Novak Djokovic

Tommy Paul – Learner Tien

Alex Michelsen – Carlos Alcaraz

While Alcaraz and Djokovic are the favourites to win the title, it shows a distinct lack of ambition to not back yourself to win the US Open in that situation.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will surely be delighted to see the fear they have instilled into the rest of the ATP Tour, with many of them already beaten before they even reach the court.

Them two, along with Zverev, have an excellent record against the chasing pack, but what do you expect when they already think they are not up to winning the US Open?

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The chasing pack should absolutely be champing at the bit to tackle the US Open this year, particularly without Jannik Sinner and with an unfit Alcaraz, and an ageing Djokovic.

Fritz and Tiafoe should be applauded for their aspirations and confidence and it will surely go some way into helping them have at least a deep run at the tournament.

And they both have precedent at the US Open, having had impressive runs at the New York event, which probably backs up their answers.

Tiafoe has reached two semi finals at Flushing Meadows, while Fritz reached the final of the tournament during the 2024 season.

He was beaten in straight sets by Sinner, so he will surely be delighted that the world No 1 has confirmed he will not be playing the US Open this year.

The US Open main draw begins on Sunday, 30th August, with the likes of Alcaraz, Djokovic, Tiafoe, and Fritz all finding out their opponents when the draw is made on Thursday, 27th August.