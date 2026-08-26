Most WTA top 10 wins in 2026: Alex Eala with second-best win percentage

Alex Eala’s rise up the WTA Rankings this year is showcased by her outstanding record against the top-10 players as she has the second-best win percentage on the WTA Tour in 2026.

Having started the year at No 53 in the rankings, Eala finds herself at a career-best No 18 ahead of the US Open with her surge coming on the back of her title-winning run at the Washington DC Open in July.

The Filipina star defeated world No 10 Elina Svitolina in the quarter-final of the WTA 500 event and followed it up with wins over No 13 Naomi Osaka and No 3 Jessica Pegula to win her maiden WTA singles title.

The wins over Svitolina and Pegula were her sixth and seventh against top-10 players this year as she took her win-loss record to 7-3, which puts her second on the list for best win percentages in 2026.

Eala’s other wins against top-10 players were against Iga Swiatek (No 3) at Wimbledon, Svitolina (No 8) in Berlin, Elena Rybakina (No 2) in Berlin, Coco Gauff (No 4) at Indian Wells and Jasmine Paolini (No 8) in Dubai.

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Her three defeats have been against Amanda Anisimova (No 10) at the Cincinnati Open, Rybakina in Rome and Gauff in Dubai.

The Filipina has a 70.0% win-loss record against top-10 star in 2026 – her career record is 9-5 – with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka edging her for top spot this year as the four-time Grand Slam winner has 71.4% win percentage with a 5-2 record.

Two of Sabalenka’s wins have been against Rybakina, one against Gauff, one against Victoria Mboko and one against Madison Keys while she has lost against Pegula and Rybakina.

Svitolina has the joint-most wins against top-10 players this campaign as she has won eight matches along with Rybakina and Marta Kostyuk, but they have all lost more matches than Eala.

Svitolina is 8-4 for a 66.7% record, Rybakina 8-5 (61.5%) and Kostyuk 8-6 (57.1%) while Pegula also has seven wins (7-6) for a 53.8% record.

Top 9 players with best win percentage against top-10 players in 2026 (after Cincinnati Open)

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 71.4% (5-2)

2. Alex Eala – 70% (7-3)

3. Elina Svitolina – 66.7% (8-4)

4. Emma Navarro – 66.7% (2-1)

5. Victoria Mboko – 62.5% (5-3)

6. Elena Rybakina – 61.5% (8-5)

7. Marta Kostyuk – 57.1% (8-6)

8. Karolina Muchova – 54.5% (6-5)

9. Jessica Pegula – 53.8% (7-6)

Meanwhile, top-10 stars like Gauff, Linda Noskova and Swiatek find themselves down the list. World No 4 Gauff 44.4% record (4-5), Wimbledon champion and No 6 Noskova sits at 42.9% (3-4) and six-time Grand Slam winenr Swiatek is on 40.0% (4-6).

Eala is joint-best for win percentage against top-five players along with Svitolina, Noskova and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

They all sit on 66.7%, but Svitolina has the most wins as she is 6-3, Eala has a 4-2 record, and Noskova and Alexandrova are both 2-1 with Rybakina completing the top five with a 62.5% (5-3) record.