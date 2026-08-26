Elena Rybakina leads Aryna Sabalenka in the Race to the WTA Finals heading into the 2026 US Open after strong results in Toronto and Cincinnati, while Alex Eala is in 15th place.

World No 2 Rybakina was a runner-up at the Canadian Open before she reached the quarter-finals at the Cincinnati Open, while Sabalenka suffered fourth round exits at both events.

The US Open, which is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the season, will get underway on Sunday 30 August.

What is the Race to the WTA Finals?

The eight women who collect the most ranking points in 2026 will qualify for the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals, which will be staged in Indian Wells, United States from 8 to 15 November.

If a current-year Grand Slam champion finishes between ninth and 20th in the Race, they will take the eighth and final qualification spot.

The tournament was initially due to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — which hosted the 2024 and 2025 editions — but the venue was changed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

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Rybakina is the reigning WTA Finals champion, with the two-time major winner having collected a record-breaking $5,235,000 for winning last year’s event.

The players who finish ninth and 10th will have the chance to travel to Indian Wells as alternates. Alternates take the place of any players who withdraw.

The latest Race to Indian Wells rankings

Rybakina was third in the Race behind Mirra Andreeva and Sabalenka prior to the back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The Kazakh is now top, with Sabalenka 307 points adrift in second and Andreeva just a single point further back in third position.

Jessica Pegula has climbed one spot to fourth after she was a finalist in Cincinnati, and she has closed the gap to Andreeva to 139 points.

Coco Gauff has surged into the No 5 position after collecting 1,000 points for her Cincinnati Open victory.

Elina Svitolina has dropped two places to sixth, while Karolina Muchova has fallen one position to seventh.

Linda Noskova remains in the eighth qualification spot, with Marta Kostyuk 194 points behind in ninth.

Live WTA Race to Indian Wells (as of 26 August)

1) Elena Rybakina – 5,492

2) Aryna Sabalenka – 5,185

3) Mirra Andreeva – 5,184

4) Jessica Pegula – 5,045 (+1)

5) Coco Gauff – 4,874 (+2)

6) Elina Svitolina – 4,679 (-2)

7) Karolina Muchova – 4,270 (-1)

8) Linda Noskova – 3,804

Cutoff

9) Marta Kostyuk – 3,610

10) Iga Swiatek – 3,344

11) Victoria Mboko – 2,393

12) Diana Shnaider – 2,215

13) Sorana Cirstea – 2,175

14) Belinda Bencic – 2,077

15) Alex Eala – 2,061

Iga Swiatek’s title in Toronto and semi-final result in Cincinnati has put her firmly back in contention, with the Polish star now 460 points adrift of Noskova in 10th.

Eala has 2,061 points after winning eight matches across Washington DC, Toronto and Cincinnati, which leaves her 15th in the Race.

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