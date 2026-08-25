Joao Fonseca has become the third men’s seeded player to withdraw from the main draw of the US Open with the rising star out due to an abdomen injury.

The 20-year-old competed at the Cincinnati Open just over a week ago, beating Botic van de Zandschulp in the round of 64, but then withdrew from his third-round match against Chris O’Connell due to injury.

Fonseca was due to be seeded 26th at the season-ending Grand Slam, but he announced on Monday that he won’t be competing at Flushing Meadows.

“I wanted to give you all an update. After undergoing tests and starting treatment on my abdomen, it became clear to me and my team that I need more time to recover 100% and be able to compete at a high level,” he wrote on social media.

“So, unfortunately, I won’t be able to play in the US Open. It wasn’t an easy decision to make, since it’s a very special tournament for me. We’re continuing to work to get back as soon as possible.”

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The Brazilian becomes the eighth ATP player to pull out of the tournament with world No 1 Jannik Sinner – who is struggling with a knee injury – the biggest absentee and world No 28 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (back injury) the other seeded player missing from the draw.

Fonseca will be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw, which takes place on Thursday.

2026 US Open ATP withdrawal list

Jannik Sinner (world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner

(world No 1) – replaced by Carlos Taberner Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (world No 20) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin

(world No 20) – replaced by Alexei Popyrin Joao Fonseca (world No 28) – replaced by a lucky loser

(world No 28) – replaced by a lucky loser Ethan Quinn (world No 45) – replaced by Martin Damm

(world No 45) – replaced by Martin Damm Sebastian Korda (world No 64) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

(world No 64) – replaced by Aleksandar Vukic Holger Rune (world No 80) – replaced by Facundo Díaz Acosta

(world No 80) – replaced by Facundo Díaz Acosta Gabriel Diallo (world No 92) – replaced by Wu Yibing

(world No 92) – replaced by Wu Yibing Emilio Nava (world No 100) – replaced by Benjamin Bonzi

2026 US Open WTA withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko remains the only seeded player in the women’s draw to pull out of the New York event as the 19-year-old Canadian suffered left knee medial collateral ligament (MCL) damage during a slip at the Queen’s Club Championship in June.

Hailey Baptiste will also miss her home Grand Slam as the American is also out with a serious knee injury, while 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu remains sidelined with a stress fracture in her leg.

World No 2 Elena Rybakina remains under an injury cloud as she “struggled to walk” after picking up a leg injury during her Cincinnati Open quarter-final match against Iga Swiatek.

The two-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from the US Open mixed doubles event while she is not on the practice schedule list for Tuesday or Thursday in New York.