Novak Djokovic is one of the favourites to win the US Open, particularly after Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal from the Grand Slam.

The Serbian has been dealing with injury and fatigue issues over the North American hardcourt swing, which culminated with his early exit from the Cincinnati Open at the hands if Thiago Agustin Tirante.

Djokovic began his US Open campaign by partnering with Aryna Sabalenka in the Mixed Doubles, although they lost their first match against Henry Patten and Katerina Siniakova.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has continued to try and hit the ground running behind the scenes as he looks to hit full fitness in time for the US Open main draw.

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The star is scheduled to hit the Louis Armstrong Arena for another practice session in New York, this time with world no. 48 Denis Shapovalov.

Djokovic and Shapovalov are set to play 3pm and 5pm ET in New York, just three days before the main draw is set to begin.

Shapovalov has fallen down the rankings in recent years, but he has previously achieved a career ranking high of world No 10 on the ATP Tour.

The pair are also no strangers to each other, having played eight times previously on the ATP Tour.

Shapovalov is very unlikely to have good memories of those clashes, as he has lost eight straight matches to the tennis icon.

Djokovic has knocked Shapovalov out of two Grand Slams, at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, as well as three Masters tournaments.

The pair haven’t met for three seasons now, though, with their last meeting coming at the Adelaide International in the 2023 season.

Both men will be looking for US Open campaigns to remember at Flushing Meadows, with the pair very likely to have different goals in New York.

Shapovalov has only ever reached the quarter finals of the Grand Slam on one occasion, back in 2020, so he will likely be looking to make it to the second week of the contest.

Djokovic, meanwhile, will be hoping to win the tournament and claim an incredible 25th Grand Slam title.

The star is the fourth seed for the contest, following Sinner’s withdrawal, and he will be hoping to capitalise on the lack of fitness of Carlos Alcaraz, who will be playing his first tennis tournament since suffering a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in April.

As well as Alcaraz and Djokovic, the likes of Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton will also be hoping to win the US Open, with the latter three having never won the New York Grand Slam.