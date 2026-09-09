Linda Noskova suffered a painful defeat to Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open and she admitted during her post-match press conference that she needed to let her hair down following her exit.

The world No 6 came close to ending Sabalenka’s reign at Flushing Meadows as she broke in game five of the deciding set and went on to open a 4-2 lead, but the world No 1 got back on serve in game eight as she broke to love.

It went to a tie-breaker and Noskova again had the early advantage thanks to a mini break after the first point, but the defending champion again stormed back and eventually won 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (10-7).

The 21-year-old was crestfallen when she faced the media and admitted: “I could have done a lot of things differently. You know, being a break up in the third and it’s not very easy. Also having the little break at the very start of the tie-break in the third one as well.

“It’s frustrating, obviously, but at the same time I definitely could have made different decisions at those crucial moments. At the same time, you know, Aryna played the best tennis that she could in those moments, which didn’t really make it easy for me.”

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But now that her campaign is over, Noskova is ready to forget about everything.

“I will do something. I’m gonna stay for like three more days [in New York]. I’m gonna get drunk and forget about this. I guess [laughter and gasps] I’m old enough to do that, thankfully.

“I already did see a Broadway show, but you know, I love New York. I have so many places I want to go. I have a lot of great friends here, so they will show me around and, you know, I will forget about it hopefully in the next couple of hours.”

The 2026 season has already produced several highs for Noskova as she won her maiden Grand Slam after beating fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in the Wimbledon final while she also lifted the Berlin Open trophy.

But she struggled in the build-up to the US Open as she lost early at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, but her run to the last eight at Flushing Meadows proved that she is now one of the best.

“It’s getting tougher and tougher, obviously, [to get over losses like this] since the matches are more important, I feel like I’m closer and closer to, you know, whatever I want to achieve,” she said.

“But at the same time, I’ve always been kind of like a flag, you know, of these losses and wins as well. I cannot really enjoy either of it. So that’s good and bad, but at the same time, throughout these tough days, it’s a good thing to have, you know, to forget about it.”

Noskova later added: “After these matches, when you’re so close… it kind of reminds you of where you are standing. I will just try to keep going, you know. I feel great on court, which is always my main point, and ranking doesn’t really matter.”