Andy Murray has enjoyed several tennis-related projects since retiring from the sport in 2024.

The Scot has coached both Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper since his retirement, while he most recently appeared behind the scenes at this year’s Laver Cup.

Murray has also been confirmed to take part in the Rafael Nadal Academy Slam on October 3rd, where he will pit a team of his own against his Spanish rival.

Having invested so much time into the sport in recent months, Murray revealed an ominous warning to current tennis stars about their locker room habits.

Speaking to Andy Roddick on Served while at the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena in London, Murray said he’d noticed something disturbing when he returned to the ATP Tour to coach Draper for the grass court swing.

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Murray said he’s concerned about the dangers of social media for rising stars and just how much players are looking at negative comments after their matches.

“You hear stories about a lot of players now and you see it like in the locker room since I’ve been coaching,” said Murray. “You come back, players come off the court and they’re just immediately just sitting on their phones just looking like scrolling, reading what everyone’s saying.

“And I just, I don’t think that that’s the best thing for players,” continued the three-time Grand Slam champion. “Yeah, I don’t think it’s good.”

That does not seem to have put Murray off a return to coaching, however, and there is a big chance he could work with Draper again once he returns from injury.

The British star has cut short his season due to injury issues, but Murray has suggested there partnership, which saw Draper reach the semifinals of the Eastbourne Open earlier this year, could continue in 2027.

“It might take a bit longer, but I’m sure he’ll get back there,” said Murray about Draper’s injury issues. “I still want to be there [next year] to support him and his team.”

In a further interview with The Sports Agents, Murray also unveiled why he began working with Draper to begin with.

“The reason I agreed to help him is because I really like Jack, I believe in his tennis, and I like spending time with him,” explained Murray.

“I had other opportunities to coach after I worked with Novak, but I did not want to be on the road for 30 weeks a year, and one of the reasons it’s helpful working with a British player is that me and Jack live 20 minutes from each other. If Jack lived in America, I could not do the job.”