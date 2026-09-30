Wuhan Open withdrawals: Grand Slam finalist joins 6 exits, Alex Eala uncertainty, Emma Raducanu return?

Amanda Anisimova is among the big names to pull out of the upcoming WTA 1000 event in Wuhan due to injury.

The American withdrew just before kickstarting her Singapore Open campaign last week, with the former US Open finalist later revealing a new injury setback.

The 25-year-old then ruled herself out of defending her title in Beijing this week, with Anisimova deciding to shut down her season entirely.

“I will be wrapping up my season for the year. I sustained a wrist injury again, that I need to take care of. Time to get healthy, reset, and see you all in 2027,” Anisimova wrote on Instagram.

She joins 20-year-old Victoria Mboko on the sidelines, with the Canadian still recovering from the serious knee injury she suffered at Queen’s Club back in June.

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Fellow American Hailey Baptiste is also still recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament injury she sustained at this year’s French Open, with the former world No 25 unlikely to return this year.

Former Australian Open champion Madison Keys was a late withdrawal from WTA 1000 event in Beijing, with it yet to be revealed what is hampering the 31-year-old.

Finally, former two-time Grand Slam finalist and world No 1 Karolina Pliskova has pulled out of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, which runs from 12-18 October.

Far from having an injury, though, the Czech star said earlier this month that she has no intention of playing in China this year.

She told Tenisovy Svet, “To be honest, I don’t really want to go to China. I was attracted to Tokyo, which I like and I also won it once. There is a certain chance that I will go there. I’ll give it a few days and see.

“Usually, when I lose, I don’t want to go anywhere. And then the next day I want to. It is possible that I will go to China again, but now it looks more like not.”

On Thursday, world No 25 Emma Navarro ended her season, as she put out an emotional social media message. The American relayed how she was diagnosed with Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (REDS) a year ago. This can lead to impaired physiological function such as hormonal, metabolic, bone, cardiovascular, and psychological health.

This has been an issue for years but over the last 12 months, following her diagnosis, she has changed her diet, seen different doctors, and worked hard to address a hypothyroid condition that has worsened over time.

That led to improved sleep, less dizziness, putting on “some weight”, “gaining her life back”, and having enough energy to “seize every day”. However, she will take the rest of 2026 off so she can be fully prepared and rested for the 2027 Australian Open.

Elsewhere, there may be injury doubts over the likes of Marta Kostyuk (wrist), Sorana Cirstea (calf), and Barbora Krejcikova (back), among others, as they pulled out of Beijing.

It remains to be seen if Alex Eala will compete, as the Filipina is currently playing in the Asian Games. While that tournament ends before this weekend, the 21-year-old has played a lot of tennis this year, so may need a rest. However, she may decide to compete as there are a lot of ranking points up for grabs for the world No 18.

Incidentally, Emma Raducanu hasn’t played since suffering a stress fracture at Queen’s more than three months ago. The former US Open champion could potentially return for Wuhan, or if not then, perhaps at the WTA 500 Ningbo Open on 19 October.

Full list of Wuhan Open withdrawals:

Victoria Mboko (world No 14) → replaced by Cristina Bucșa

Amanda Anisimova (world No 16) → replaced by Anhelina Kalinina

Madison Keys (world No 22) → replaced by Lilli Tagger

Emma Navarro (world No 25) → replaced by TBC

Hailey Baptiste (world No 44) → replaced by Karolína Plíšková

Karolína Plíšková (world No 48) → replaced by Mayar Sherif

WHAT ELSE? Alex Eala fans under fire again as Joanna Garland issues strong complaint at Asian Games