It’s fair to say Aryna Sabalenka has not had a vintage year in 2026.

The star failed to win a single Grand Slam this season, which has happened to the Belarusian player for the first time since the 2022 season.

In addition, Sabalenka also lost her world No 1 status to Elena Rybakina, bringing an end to an incredible 107 weeks she spent at the summit of the WTA Tour.

Sabalenka’s Sunshine Double victory at Indian Wells and the Miami Open was a high point for the star, however, and her latest comments suggest she could find that form again on the WTA Tour’s Asian swing.

The star is set to play the China Open, which is the penultimate Masters event of the 2026 Tour, and she has suggested she is physically ready to compete for the title.

More Aryna Sabalenka news

Aryna Sabalenka told she is in ‘decline’ as WTA rivals ‘figure out’ former world No 1

Will the WTA Tour run out of money? Why the women’s game should be well placed to thrive

“To be honest, I’m really excited to play the last, I don’t know, probably who knows three events of the year. At the US Open it was kind of like the moment when I start to felt healthier and stronger,” said Sabalenka.

“So I really enjoyed playing tennis. I got back to my mindset. Physically I got better. I’m pretty excited. I feel like the middle part of the season – not I feel like – obviously didn’t go that well. I struggled little bit with different stuff.

“At the US Open I started to enjoy tennis again because of, like, being healthy mentally and physically. So now I feel like I’m fresher. I’m kind of like sad that we are in the last portion of the season. So I’m excited to play more matches, play my tennis.”

While Sabalenka did not win a Grand Slam this year, she still had impressive performances at the majors. She reached the final of the US Open and the Australian Open and she also made the quarterfinals of Roland Garros.

The fact that she feels like she’s made a step up in recent weeks suggests she could be ready to claim yet more titles before the 2026 season is finished.

With the China Open, the Wuhan Open, and the WTA Finals still to come, Sabalenka could be a very dangerous opponent to her WTA Tour rivals.

Should Sabalenka win those three tournaments too, then it would be hard to argue that she has had a disappointing season.

That would mean she has won four Masters events in 2026, as well as the WTA Finals, which many considered to be the fifth unofficial Grand Slam.

Of course, Sabalenka will still have her work cut out for her. The likes of Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff have also shown very impressive tennis over the last few months.

Nevertheless, a fit and raring to go Sabalenka is very exciting for the WTA Tour as a whole.