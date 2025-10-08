Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed for the WTA Finals with four other players confirmed for the season-ending tournament in Riyadh, leaving a bunch of players competing for the final three places, although unofficially only one place is still up for grabs.

Reigning world No 1 Sabalenka was the first to secure her ticket to the high-profile event as she booked her place on July before being joined by Iga Swiatek in August and defending champion Coco Gauff in September.

Gauff’s fellow Americans Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys are the two most recent qualifiers as they booked their seats on the flight to Saudi Arabia after the recent China Open. Anisimova’s title run in Beijing helped her to secure a place while Keys qualified as one of the Grand Slam winners in 2025.

Although three places are still to be decided, Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva are on the verge of qualifying, leaving a host of players scrapping for the last spot available at the season-ending tournament.

Live WTA Rankings Race

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,620 ✓

2. Iga Świątek – 8,273 ✓

3. Amanda Anisimova – 5,908 ✓

4. Coco Gauff – 5,694 ✓

5. Madison Keys – 4,450 ✓

6. Jessica Pegula – 4,610

7. Mirra Andreeva – 4,319

8. Elena Rybakina – 3,806

9. Jasmine Paolini – 3,751

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 3,158

11. Clara Tauson – 2,671

This week’s Wuhan Open is the last regular WTA Tour event for the likes of Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff and Keys while Anisimova, Pegula, Andreeva, Rybakina, Paolini, Alexandrova and Tauson still have a few tournaments remaining.

But the top two seeds have already been determined for this year’s WTA Finals tournament.

2025 WTA Finals line-up:

Aryna Sabalenka

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 4

Sabalenka has topped the WTA Rankings for the past 51 weeks and she will be the top seed at the season-ending Riyadh event for the second consecutive year as Swiatek is unable to surpass her in the Rankings Race, even if she wins this week’s Wuhan Open.

WTA News

Jasmine Paolini reveals Jannik Sinner advice – and why she felt obliged to follow it

Naomi Osaka reveals rankings goal and admits the chase ‘makes her stressed’

This will be the fifth year in a row that Sabalenka has qualified for the WTA Finals with her first appearance coming in 2021, but she is still searching for a maiden title at the season-ending tournament.

Sabalenka exited after the round-robin phase four years ago and then finished runner-up to Caroline Garcia in 2022. She reached the semi-finals in 2023 and 2024.

Iga Swiatek

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 4

Like Sabalenka, Swiatek will also make a fifth consecutive appearance at the tournament. She has suffered two round-robin exits, won the tournament once and also reached one semi-final.

Her best run came in 2023 when she won the tournament undefeated and that helped her to secure the year-end No 1 ranking ahead of Sabalenka. Last year she failed to reach the semi-finals despite winning two of her three round-robin matches.

Coco Gauff

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 3

Gauff enjoyed a fairytale run last year as she beat Swiatek in the group stage and Sabalenka in the semi-final before defeating Zheng Qinwen in the final to win the biggest prize cheque in WTA Tour history as she earned a cheque of $4.805m.

The American made her debut in 2022 and she failed to win any of her round-robin matches, while in 2023 she reached the semi-final before losing in straight sets against Jessica Pegula.

Amanda Anisimova

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 0

The 24-year-old will make her debut at the WTA Finals and it comes on the back of a brilliant 2025 season as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open in Februry.

Anisimova proved it was no fluke as she followed it up with runners-up titles at Wimbledon and the US Open before winning the China Open.

Madison Keys

Previous WTA Finals appearances: 1

Nine years after making her debut at the season-ending tournament, Keys will return with her qualification coming on the back of winning the Australian Open and the Adelaide International at the start of year.

She qualifies as one of the four Grand Slam winners this year, although she can still book her place outright due to her points tally.