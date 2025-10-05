Amanda Anisimova capped off an incredible China Open campaign with a thrilling three-set victory over Linda Noskova in Sunday’s final — and produced a classy post-match interview after her triumph.

In a championship match that ebbed and flowed between both women, Anisimova fought off a comeback from 26th seed Noskova to battle her way to a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 triumph and lift the title for the very first time.

It is the fourth WTA title of Anisimova’s career and her second WTA 1000 title of 2025, following her Qatar Open triumph in February — making her just the fourth woman born in the 2000s to win multiple WTA 1000 crowns in the same year, joining Bianca Andreescu (2019), Iga Swiatek (2022, 2024) and Mirra Andreeva (2025).

It also continues her stunning season and, in particular, her momentum from an impressive summer that saw her reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open.

In her interview after the match, the 24-year-old paid a warm tribute to her beaten opponent, Noskova, and sent a classy message to her team, family, and all those behind the scenes in Beijing.

Here are Anisimova’s full quotes from her China Open victory.

Amanda Anisimova’s full China Open post-match reaction

“For sure, it’s been an incredible few weeks.

“I want to congratulate Linda. You’ve been playing amazing, you’re also so young still, so I’m sure we have a lot more finals to play. I’m excited to see how you progress and see how your career goes. I’m sure it’s going to be really great, so congratulations to you and your team on an incredible few weeks here, and making it to the final.

“Also, since the first day that I got here, I want to say thank you so much to the fans and all of the crowds that have come to watch all the matches. I’m sure not just me, but every single player has felt so much love here. It’s incredible and you guys are amazing. I felt a lot of love this entire two weeks.

“Also, I want to thank the organising committee, all the sponsors, the ball kids, the volunteers, the chair umpires, physios, doctors, tournament director, and supervisor, and everyone who makes this tournament possible. I mean, it’s such an incredible one [event] and I’ve had the best time here. You guys really put on a great tournament, so thank you so much.

“To my team over there, wow — what a two weeks it’s been! We’ve had a lot of challenges and despite that, we also still have so much fun and we work very hard. I mean, it’s crazy that we made it this far and to get the win today has been really special. Thank you for sharing that with me, you guys are the best, so, yeah, I’m excited for a lot more and hopefully we can keep going.

“And, also to my family back home — I’m sure they’re watching right now — so excited to talk to you guys and see you soon. I love you.

“I think I’m done but my nephews, who I think might be watching, I just want to say hi, Jackson and Kylo, I love you guys — Ok, that’s the last thing.”

