Amanda Anisimova saw off Linda Noskova in an enthralling China Open final to claim one of the biggest triumphs of her career, and is now set to be well-rewarded for her efforts.

Anisimova and Noskova contested a pulsating three-setter at Wimbledon earlier this season, and this contest also went the distance — with the pair splitting dominant sets to force a decider in this championship match.

However, much like at the All England Club, it was Anisimova that ultimately prevailed, sealing a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 triumph to seal her second WTA 1000 title of 2025. Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points both women earned in Beijing this year.

What prize money did Anisimova and Noskova earn?

For lifting the title, Anisimova takes home a staggering $1,124,380 in winnings from the penultimate WTA 1000 event of 2025.

It is the third-biggest paycheck of the American’s season, only bettered by the prize money she received for her Wimbledon and US Open runner-up finishes.

The champion’s prize money is up from the $1,100,000 earned by Coco Gauff for her triumph in 2024, and there were prize money increases across the board in Beijing this year.

Runner-up Noskova takes home an impressive $597,890 for her campaign, up from the $585,000 awarded to the beaten 2024 finalist, Karolina Muchova.

A full prize money breakdown for the tournament can be found below:

Champion: $1,124,380

Runner-up: $597,890

Semi-final: $332,160

Quarter-final: $189,075

Round 4: $103,225

Round 3: $60,400

Round 2: $35,260

Round 1: $23,760

What ranking points did Anisimova and Noskova earn?

For lifting the title, Anisimova takes home a staggering 1,000 points from Beijing.

While, for her runner-up finish, Noskova will take home a not-insignificant 650 ranking points after an impressive fortnight.

Anisimova stays as the world No 4 following the China Open, though she has made up significant ground on world No 3 Gauff — and could overtake her compatriot by the end of the season.

The 24-year-old’s run has also seen her secure a debut appearance at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Noskova’s run, coupled with Karolina Muchova’s drop down the rankings, means that the 20-year-old will be the Czech No 1 for the first time in her career when the rankings update on Monday.

The 20-year-old will rise to a new high ranking of world No 17, the first time she has ever been ranked inside the top 20.

A full ranking point breakdown for the tournament can be found below:

Champion: 1000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-final: 390 points

Quarter-final: 215 points

Round 4: 120 points

Round 3: 65 points

Round 2: 35 points

Round 1: 10 points

