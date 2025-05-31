TNT Sports has been covering the French Open on both sides of the Atlantic – and two pundits in particular have been attracting huge praise.

Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, both former world No 1’s, have played starring roles as pundits on the network so far, with both offering intriguing insight into the sport.

Most tennis players only turn to punditry or broadcasting roles after retiring from tennis – so has either tennis greats officially called it quits?

In reality, both could return to court at some point in the future.

Wozniacki’s maternity break

The winner of 30 WTA Tour titles, former world No 1 Wozniacki initially retired from tennis at the 2020 Australian Open – two years after lifting her sole Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

Danish star Wozniacki then welcomed daughter Olivia and son James alongside husband, basketball great David Lee, before announcing a surprise comeback in the summer of 2023.

Wozniacki reached the second week of the US Open in both 2023 and 2024 and also progressed to the third round of Wimbledon in 2024, though she hasn’t played since Flushing Meadows last summer.

The 34-year-old withdrew from the Australian Open at the start of 2025 and appeared on ESPN’s coverage of the tournament back in January.

The reason for her withdrawal became clear in April, when she announced the exciting news that she and Lee were expecting their third child.

Speaking at a TNT event ahead of Roland Garros, Wozniacki revealed a return to court post-maternity leave was still a possibility.

She said: “I’m currently seven and a half months pregnant so I don’t think you’ll see me at Wimbledon. I don’t know what the future holds at this point, I’m not sure.

“Honestly, I haven’t made a decision yet. I don’t know how my body is going to feel after this baby.

“I can’t answer that question [about retirement] until I see where I’m at, where my body feels, what I feel like mentally and physically. So I’m not sure.”

Williams ‘still open’ about return

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams is undoubtedly an icon of the sport, and one of the most influential players in tennis history.

However, for the first time since 1994, the 44-year-old finds herself without a WTA Ranking.

Williams hasn’t played since the ‘Sunshine Double’ in 2024, losing in the opening round of Indian Wells to Nao Hibino, and then round one of the Miami Open to Diana Shnaider.

The American was expected to return to court at Indian Wells this year after the tournament had announced she had received a wildcard, though she revealed she had never intended to play.

Despite declining a spot in the main draw of Indian Wells, Williams, who turns 45 in June, has also not discounted a return.

Speaking to TNT about her broadcasting role in May, the former world No 1 revealed she was “still open” to playing professional tennis once again.

She commented: “While I haven’t retired and am still open to returning to the court when the time feels right, commentating allows me to stay immersed in the sport without the physical demands of competition.

“This decision wasn’t about stepping away from playing but about embracing a new way to contribute to the sport that’s shaped me.

“Tennis has given me so much, and now I have the chance to give back by telling its stories, celebrating its stars, and sharing its magic.”

