Wimbledon is arguably the most iconic tournament in tennis – but the grass court season is over before you know it.

After many months of grinding on the European clay, the red natural soil is replaced by the pristine green grass for six weeks or so, before the dominant hard courts take over again.

Over the course of the season, there are 10 WTA 1000 tournaments, eight on hard and two on clay, and nine Masters 1000s on the ATP Tour (Five on outdoor hardcourt, three on clay, and one on indoor hardcourt).

So, what about grass? Former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Viktorija Golubic says she would love for there to be a grass court Masters – something Tommy Paul concurs with – but they already have a jam-packed schedule.

Indeed, the tennis calendar can run late into November, with players already preparing for the new season in late December. With the game getting increasingly more physical, and many 1000 events getting longer if anything, it seems a bigger grass court event before Wimbledon is a pipe dream.

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When asked if the grass swing should have a 1000 event before SW19, world No 62 Golubic told Tennis365, “I would love to play one of those for sure, but at the same time the schedule is so packed, right?

“I feel there’s already not enough time between the French Open and Wimbledon, it’s so tough to get a rest.

“We don’t prepare on this surface, like a lot of British players, who maybe have the possibility to prepare a bit longer.

“We come, we have two days of practice, sometimes on shared courts if the weather is good, and then we have to go right away into matches.

“So it’s really, really tough mentally. It would only be the possibility to make it a bit longer season, you know, and to have maybe Wimbledon a bit later.

“I guess it’s impossible to do, and then others would complain, so I mean, I would love to, maybe one day, but yeah, for now it’s okay like that.”

Over the years, the grass court swing has grown in length ever so slightly. The gap between the French Open and Wimbledon has increased by a week and lead-up events have increased in prestige.

Queen’s Club and Halle are now ATP 500 events, while on the WTA Tour, Queen’s, Berlin, and Bad Homburg are in that category, too.

But it seems a grass court swing revamp is not a top priority for the powers that be in tennis. Golubic, Paul, and more, may have to be patient.

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