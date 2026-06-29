British hopes have suffered a big blow at Wimbledon 2026 after the No 1 women’s player Emma Raducanu became the latest star to withdraw from the singles draw.

Just hours after giving a positive update about her leg injury, the 30th seed announced that she had failed a late fitness test and would not take to court for her first-round match against Antonia Ruzic on Monday.

“I’ve done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I’ve been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I’ve been medically advised to stop pushing through,” Raducanu said in a late-night statement.

“Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process.”

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Raducanu, who was ranked 37th when the entry lists were determined, is the first women’s player to pull out of the grass-court Grand Slam after the main draw was done, and her place will go to a yet to be determined lucky loser.

She joins world No 10 Victoria Mboko and world No 30 Hailey Baptiste as the seeded players who won’t feature at the All England Club this year with eight women out.

WTA Wimbledon withdrawal list

Victoria Mboko (world No 9) – replaced Darja Vidmanova

(world No 9) – replaced Darja Vidmanova Hailey Baptiste (world No 26) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

(world No 26) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel Cristina Bucșa (world No 31) – replaced by Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

(world No 31) – replaced by Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva Emma Raducanu (world No 37) – replaced by Lucky Loser

(world No 37) – replaced by Lucky Loser Marketa Vondrousova (world No 44) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska

(world No 44) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska Sonay Kartal (world No 60) – replaced by Paula Badosa

(world No 60) – replaced by Paula Badosa Varvara Gracheva (world No 67) – replaced Sinja Kraus

(world No 67) – replaced Sinja Kraus Veronika Kudermetova (world No 86) – replaced by Francesca Jones

ATP Wimbledon withdrawal list

Two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz remains the highest-profile player who won’t feature at Wimbledon this year, as the world No 2 is still recovering from the wrist injury he sustained in April.

The Spaniard won’t be able to defend the 1,300 points he earned after finishing runner-up to Jannik Sinner last year, leaving him in danger of losing second spot in the ATP Rankings to Alexander Zverev.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner is one of three seeded players to withdraw with Lorenzo Mussetti and Valentin Vacherot sidelined by a thigh injury and foot injury, respectively.

The men’s withdrawal list is now up to 10 after Mattia Bellucci suffered an injury during training, forcing him out of the third Grand Slam of the year.

The Italian’s place in the main draw will be taken by lucky loser Pablo Llamas Ruiz and the Spaniard will face Zachery Svajda from the United States in the first round.