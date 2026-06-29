Emma Raducanu is out of Wimbledon after her latest injury setback, with her comments hours before she confirmed her withdrawal sparking concerns over how she can sustain a career in the sport.

Raducanu’s story since her incredible US Open win back in 2021 has been laced with injury and illness setbacks and this blow may be the most crushing yet.

It comes after a 2026 has been laced with fitness issues that affected the early part of her season and then a long-standing virus issue that kept her off the court for a couple of months.

Now she has been struck down by another injury that has kept her out of the biggest tournament of her year and her pre-tournament press conference threw up some observations that leave big questions over her future.

Raducanu was asked about the injury that eventually ended her Wimbledon dream and she admitted her run to the final at the WTA 500 event at the Queen’s Club earlier this month played a role in the setback.

More Tennis News

Emma Raducanu given little sympathy from Wimbledon amid injury scare

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Wimbledon and now her ranking will slide

“I have a lower-leg niggle that I’ve been dealing with since before Queen’s, actually, from the back end of the clay court season. I’ve been managing it.

“I think it’s something that I’d say recently has probably. Queen’s was a lot of load for me.

“Five matches after having not competed for a while, I think it was just a lot of load.

“I’m just managing it with my team as best as I possibly can. All I want to do is to keep building on that momentum. I’ve had a tough start to the season, a lot of time out.”

That comment threw up an obvious question; if Raducanu cannot get through a handful of games on a grass court in front of her home fans without picking up an injury, can she realistically sustain a career at the top of the sport?

The demands of playing tennis at the highest level of the sport demand relentless resilience and while Raducanu has made changes to her team to try and ensure he body is equipped to deal with top level sport, her long list of injuries over the last five years suggest she is losing that battle.

There were also widespread rumours suggsting Raducanu’s motivation to remain in tennis was waning earlier this year, with her comments in a BBC interview earlier this month appearing to confirm that was an issue.

“I don’t think you need to enjoy it all the time,” she said.

“I think it’s like any job, you don’t wake up everyday and feel like every day is a great one. I think doing your best with what you have on the day is extremely important.

“If you have 10%, maximising it and making it the best 10% is really important. Some days you’ll wake up and it’ll be 100%. Then you give 100% and you feel amazing. It’s just about being disciplined more than motivation.”

The joy appeared to be back in Raducanu’s heart as she reached her first WTA 500 final at the Queen’s Club and served up some battling displays.

She then competed well in the final against Donna Vekic before slipping to a defeat, but the hope was that the run would be a springboard to a strong second half of the year.

Instead, it turned out to be the one and only grass court tournament of the year and the question must now be whether Raducanu will have the desire and passion to fight back again when her ranking is sliding.

If she cannot stay on court for sustained periods, it’s going to be tough for Raducanu to build momentum and remain a factor at the top of the women’s game.

To win a regular tour event, you need to win at least five tennis matches over the course of a week and that has proved to be beyond Raducanu since that US Open win almost five years ago.

If she now sees her ranking slide outside of the top 50 by the end of this year and she fails to qualify directly into top-tier events on the WTA Tour, she may struggle to find the motivation to fight back in a sport that is moving on without her.

READ NEXT: Emma Raducanu told what she must do if she wants to win another Grand Slam