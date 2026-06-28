Emma Raducanu appeared to boost her hopes of playing at Wimbledon after coming through her first practice session on Sunday, but she then threw huge doubts over her participation by confirming she is ‘hoping’ to play her opening match on Monday.

Raducanu is due to begin her campaign against Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic on Court One at 1pm on Monday, but she has been nursing an ankle problem in recent days and was widely expected to pull out.

The British No 1 has opted out of practice sessions in recent days and when asked whether she expected to be on No.1 Court at Wimbledon on the opener day, she replied:

“I’m going to do everything with my team in terms of treatment, and that’s the current plan,” she said. “That’s the plan right now, to play

“I have a lower-leg niggle that I’ve been dealing with since before Queen’s, actually, from the back end of the clay court season. I’ve been managing it.

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“I think it’s something that I’d say recently has probably, after Queen’s maybe, during that week, was a lot of load for me.

“Five matches after having not competed for a while, I think it was just a lot of load. But yeah, I’m just managing it with my team as best as I possibly can, exhausting all options and doing what we can.

“It’s been tricky. I had a great week at Queen’s. All I want to do is to keep building on that momentum. I’ve had a tough start to the season, a lot of time out.

“I think hearing and feeling this is difficult. I have great people around me. I think that’s one thing that’s really been helping in this latest setback. I think having their support, they’re really in it with me. It means a lot to have that.

“I’d say the last couple weeks have been light on the court. I haven’t really practiced much. I had a couple of sessions here at Wimbledon, then practiced yesterday and today. Otherwise, I’ve been doing everything I can, managing, treatment, just to try to be as fit as possible.”

Raducanu went on to suggest she is making an extra effort to get back for Wimbledon as she added: “I think risk is always a factor. I think a lot of players are probably managing things.

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“I think there are certain tournaments you’re willing to do more for, put yourself on the line more for, risk more for. For me, of course, Wimbledon is that. I think I probably pushed beyond anything that I would for any other tournament. That’s for a fact. It’s just to what extent.

“I don’t think anyone can tell me I’m not going to make it worse. I just have to be aware of the risks I’m taking stepping out onto the court, weighing up if I’m willing to do that.

“It’s difficult waking up each day, not knowing how it’s going to be. Not knowing whether you’re in or out causes lot of uncertainty. All I can do is my best every day.

“That’s what I’m doing, whether that’s the treatments, whether that’s the practice. I know I’m putting everything I possibly can into each day. With the people around me, they’re pushing me in the right way.

“Keeping morale and spirits high is important as well. Even if you’re going through a difficult time, I think allowing yourself to have moments of joy when they do come through is important.”

Raducanu’s hopes of playing at Wimbledon appear to be hanging by a thread and it would be no surprise if she does pull out on Monday morning.

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