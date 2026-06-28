Carlos Alcaraz appears to be stepping up his recovery from a wrist injury on the eve of the 2026 Wimbledon championships.

The tennis world was rocked by the news that Alcaraz’s injury was more serious than initially feared.

As a result of the issue he sustained during the Barcelona Open in May, the seven-time major winner was ruled out of much of the clay swing, including the French Open.

The 23-year-old also revealed he would not be back in time for Wimbledon, leaving a huge chasm in the men’s game.

Just over a month ago, he wrote on Instagram, “My recovery is going well, and I’m feeling much better, but unfortunately, I’m still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon.

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“They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible.”

In recent weeks, the Spaniard has taken to social media to update fans on his recovery process, with the two-time Wimbledon winner slowly upping the intensity of his training.

Earlier on, Alcaraz was seen hitting with his left hand, in an effort to ease in his backhand, but forehand practice shots were conspicuous in their absence.

However, on Sunday, the day before Wimbledon starts, Alcaraz was seen gently hitting forehand shots. The former world No 1 captioned the post with the holding back tears emoji.

Denis Shapovalov was among those to comment on the post, with the Canadian saying, “Let’s go.”

The Instagram post was also liked by the likes of Boris Becker, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka, and more.

It still remains to be seen when Alcaraz will return to the ATP Tour. Many fans will hope he is back for the North American hard court swing, but whether that is in Canada, Cincinnati, or the US Open is up in the air.

However, it is clear that Alcaraz does not want to rush back from injury. For instance, in April, he stressed the importance of trying to look after his body.

He said, “I have a very long career ahead of me, with many years still to come. Forcing things at this Roland Garros could really harm me for future tournaments.”

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