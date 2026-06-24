Former world No 4 Tim Henman has shared his thoughts on Emma Raducanu’s chances of winning another Grand Slam title as he discussed the impact of her US Open victory.

Raducanu shocked the tennis world when she won the 2021 US Open without dropping a set in her 10 matches across qualifying and the main draw.

The Brit, who was 18 years old and ranked 150th at the time, is the only player in tennis history to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier.

Almost five years on, Raducanu’s remarkable triumph in New York remains the only title she has won in her career.

The 23-year-old has reached two other finals, losing to Sorana Cirstea in Cluj-Napoca in February and Donna Vekic at Queen’s Club earlier this month.

Raducanu’s best Grand Slam run since winning the US Open is reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2024, which matched her result on her main draw major debut at the All England Club in 2021.

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In an interview with The Guardian, Henman addressed whether the stunning nature of Raducanu’s US Open win could have hurt her development.

“It was so unexpected because no one had ever qualified and made the final of a Slam, let alone qualified and won it,” said the six-time major semi-finalist.

“So she didn’t really have a foundation to build from. She’d just done her A-levels and played some grass-court tournaments and then her ranking went up to No 20 in the world.

“All of a sudden, she was playing top-level events and she wasn’t ready, physically and mentally.

“You can’t drop down to build match practice and resilience, but would you rather it had not happened? Absolutely not. It’s one of the most incredible achievements in sport.”

Asked if Raducanu can win another Grand Slam title, Henman said: “It would be very hard. Not many people win Slams, so you could say, if you’ve done it once, you can do it again.

“But it’s all about the process. She’s got to become physically more resilient to build up her schedule, her match count, her weight of shot, her speed of movement and durability.”

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