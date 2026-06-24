Defending champion Jannik Sinner has a lot of points on the spell at Wimbledon while the injured Carlos Alcaraz will be unable to defend his tally from last year as he remains on the sidelines.

Following a heartbreaking loss to Alcaraz in the French Open final last year, Sinner bounced back to beat the Spaniard in the Wimbledon showpiece match to win his maiden title at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The Italian earned the maximum amount of points available for winning a major, but those points will now drop off at the start of this year’s tournament as a rolling 52-week, cumulative system is used to determine the ATP Rankings.

Of course, players then have an opportunity to earn those points back with their round-by-round progression at the 2026 edition.

Points The Big Names Will Drop At Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner – 2,000

The four-time Grand Slam winner is the favourite to win this year’s title at Wimbledon and he is not in danger of losing the No 1 spot in the ATP Rankings if he fails to defend his trophy at SW19.

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Sinner sits on 13,450 points in the ATP Rankings and once the points come off he will be on 11,460 with Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev well adrift of that tally.

Carlos Alcaraz – 1,300

The injured Alcaraz dropped 3,000 points in the space of a few weeks as he was the defending champion at the Italian Open (1,000) and at Roland Garros (2,000) and he will now lose another 1,300 points.

The Spaniard will miss Wimbledon and he will be on 8,160 points after the 1,300 are removed, putting him in danger of losing second place in the rankings to Zverev.

Alexander Zverev – 10

The newly-crowned French Open champion had a Wimbledon to forget last year as he lost in the first round, but that means he finds himself in a good position in 2026.

The German finds himself 970 points behind Alcaraz in the rankings once their 2025 points are removed, so he will need to reach at least the final to replace the Spaniard at No 2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime – 50

The Canadian was another player who had a poor grass-court Grand Slam last year as he was beaten in the second round, but he goes into this year’s tournament as the third seed with a lot to gain.

Ben Shelton – 400

World No 5 Shelton had his best run at Wimbledon last year as he reached the quarter-final before losing in four sets against Novak Djokovic.

He goes into this year’s tournament in good form on grass as he won the Stuttgart Open and reached the quarter-final in Halle.

Alex de Minaur – 200

The 27-year-old finished runner-up at the Libema Open earlier in June and is always a favourite to reach the second week at Wimbledon.

His best run was in 2024 when he reached the quarter-final, but then had to withdraw due to injury while last year he made the round of 16 before going down in four sets against Djokovic.

Taylor Fritz – 800

Many have backed Fritz for another deep run at Wimbledon after his semi-final appearance last year.

The American has two runners-up finishes on grass to his name the past few weeks as he lost the Stuttgart final against Shelton and the Halle showpiece match against Frances Tiafoe.

Novak Djokovic – 800

Last year, the seven-time Wimbledon winner failed to reach the final at the All England Club for the first time since 2017 as he was beaten in the last four by Sinner.

Djokovic will head into this year’s tournament having played only 13 matches in 2026 with his last clash taking place at the end of May when he lost in the third round at Roland Garros.

Flavio Cobolli/Cameron Norrie/Karen Khachanov – 400

The other three quarter-finalists in 2025 have had poor build-ups to this year’s Wimbledon as Cobolli and Khachanov lost their openers at Halle while Norrie lost in the first round at Queen’s Club.