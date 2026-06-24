Novak Djokovic’s build-up to Wimbledon 2026 is shrouded in mystery as his name has disappeared from the schedule at an exhibition event just hours before he was due to play.

The tennis great has not competed since losing in the third round of the French Open as he once again opted not to sign up for any grass-court warm-up events ahead of the third Grand Slam of the year.

But not playing any official tournaments before Wimbledon is nothing new for Djokovic as he usually uses the prestigious Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic to get some minutes on grass under his belt.

On Monday, organisers of the Hurlingham event issued a press release stating that “The King Returns: Novak Djokovic Returns to Hurlingham for the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic” as they confirmed he would take on Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, 24 June with the match followed by world No 1 Jannik Sinner’s encounter against British No 1 Cameron Norrie.

However, late on Tuesday evening, Djokovic’s name disappeared from the schedule Sinner and Norrie will kick off the action at 14:30 before Khachanov faces a new opponent in American Martin Damm later in the day.

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There has been no announcement from the organisers or Djokovic about the change, but it does raise questions ahead of his appearance at Wimbledon.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner will be seeded seventh, having played only 13 matches so far in 2026, with his last official clash taking place on 29 May at Roland Garros when he lost 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 5-7 against Joao Fonseca in the third round.

He played only one match on clay in the build-up to the French Open and that was a round of 64 defeat to Dino Prizmic at the Italian Open while he lost in the round of 16 at the Indian Wells Open and finished runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open.

Djokovic has been practising at the All England Club the past few days, but there are images of him receiving treatment on a stiff back, although that should not raise any alarm bells.

Another explanation could be that the 39-year-old simply wants to avoid the extreme weather in London as, according to BBC Weather, it will be “exceptionally hot and humid today, even hotter than the previous day for many” with temperatures set to peak in the late 30s.

Last year, Djokovic played at Hurlingham before Wimbledon as he also faced Khachanov, losing in straight sets, but he went on to reach the semi-final at the grass-court Grand Slam before losing in three sets against eventual champion Sinner.