Novak Djokovic has outlined why he is looking forward to being back on grass courts after the physically demanding clay-court season.

The 39-year-old is one of the favourites to win this year’s Wimbledon despite playing just 13 matches this campaign.

To many, that would not be nearly enough game time to be a contender for the Grand Slam but with the 24-time major winner, it’s a different story.

Djokovic did make the Australian Open final at the start of the year, beating Jannik Sinner along the way, but has barely played since then.

The Serbian fell to Joao Fonseca in five sets in the third round of the French Open and is highly unlikely to play a warm-up event before Wimbledon.

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And despite being somewhat undercooked in the lead-up to SW19, Djokovic struck a confident mood when asked about his chances in London.

During his day out at the Barcelona Grand Prix, the seven-time Wimbledon winner told Sky Sports, “Yeah, it’s good. I am looking forward to it. I am looking forward to the grass, not as much running required as on clay.”

Indeed, on the grass, points tend to be shorter, a strong serve can neuter a returner’s effectiveness, and the style of play is usually less physical than on the clay.

With Carlos Alcaraz out injured, Djokovic may fancy his chances if he crosses paths with Sinner – whose last major win was at last year’s Wimbledon.

Incidentally, Djokovic was also asked about Emma Raducanu‘s return to form. The Brit made the final of Queen’s Club before losing in straight sets to Donna Vekic.

Setback aside, the Serb has high hopes for the 23-year-old.

He added, “I’ve followed that, and wish her [Raducanu] the best of luck. She’s a great person, a great girl. I really hope she can stay injury free because the quality of tennis is unquestionable for her.

“She is a Grand Slam champion, she has that inside. She has the British support behind her for Wimbledon, so hopefully she can have a great one.”

WHAT NEXT? Alexander Zverev fires major warning to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in No 1 ranking race