Emma Raducanu v Donna Vekic: What time is Queen’s Club final? How can you watch? Prize money, rankings, weather

Emma Raducanu and Donna Vekic will face off in the 2026 Queen’s Club Championship in what will be a first-ever career meeting between the pair.

World No 42 Raducanu had to play two matches on Saturday following weather delays as she defeated lucly loser Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-final and world No 19 Jovic 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final to reach her third career final.

“It means everything to be making the final here and to be making it at home in London. I love London. It’s my home. It’s where I grew up. It’s everything to me,” she said.

“So to be receiving the amount of support that I do here, it’s very emotional, and yeah, I’m just really proud of myself.”

The British No 1 is looking to win her second top-level title following her 2021 US Open trophy while Vekic – who beat Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-3 – is aiming to win a fifth career trophy, but first since March 2023.

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“I’m really grateful that I got another opportunity to play, because I was really excited for the first tournament on grass. Loved being back in London, but then I got sick that weekend, and I was really, really upset because then having to play two matches on Sunday as well, it was too much,” Vekic said.

“I knew I was the first Lucky Loser, but on Monday, I was feeling so bad, I was like, Please, I don’t want anyone to pull out today. Then Tuesday I woke up and was feeling better, and I was, like, I feel it’s coming today.

“Yeah, then I was just really happy to be playing again, to be feeling better, and made the most out of it.”

What Time Is The Match And How Can You Watch?

The Queen’s Club Championship final is scheduled to get underway at 13:30 on the main Andy Murray Arena and it will be live on BBC, BBC digital services and Tennis Channel.

What About The Weather?

After some poor weather earlier in the week, temperatures will range between 18 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius from 12 until 17:00 in the London area.

“Today will see a dry day. There will be sunshine for many to start, but later on an area of thick cloud will edge in from the north for many,” according to BBC Weather.

But the match should be over once that “thick cloud” starts rolling in.

Prize Money And Rankings

The winner of the Queen’s Club Championship will earn $294,445 (£220,674) while the runner-up will go home with $181,745 (£136,210).

In terms of ranking points, the champion will receive 500 points while an appearance in the final is worth 325 points.