Emma Raducanu reacts after Donna Vekic defeat and sends message to Queen’s Club

Emma Raducanu opened up on an “incredible” week for her following her Queen’s Club final loss to Donna Vekic.

The 23-year-old was completely outplayed in the first set as the Croatian took the opener 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Vekic was unable to maintain her hugely impressive opening set level, as Raducanu upped her game and raced into a 5-2 lead.

However, the 29-year-old punished the Brit’s inability to close out the set and eventually, the contest went to a tie-break.

Vekic held her nerve and ended up winning 6-0 7-6 (8-6) as the lucky loser ensured that Raducanu’s wait for her second title – after her 2021 US Open triumph – continued.

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Raducanu‘s run to the final earned her 325 rankings points, meaning she is up to 31st, while Vekic’s 500 points lifts her to 32nd.

Following her defeat, the Brit said on the Andy Murray Arena, “It’s been an incredible week for me, making the final here, playing in my home city, in my home tournament.

“The support I have received all week has been incredible but I really want to take this opportunity to thank everyone.

“Today was a really tough match. Donna played extremely well from the start to the finish. So thanks for getting me through some tough moment this week and also for helping me push back in that second set.”

There was no women’s event staged at Queen’s Club between 1974 and 2024, before Tatjana Maria won the returning tournament in 2025.

And Raducanu also sent a message of sorts to Queen’s Club saying she hoped the event would stay “for years to come”.

Vekic, who lost in qualifying before being given a reprieve and taking it in spectacular fashion, said she was “jealous” how men got to play at Queen’s Club when she was growing up.

So now that she is on the winner’s list, a dream has come true for the Croat.

She said, “Wow, first of all congrats Emma on such a great week. You are such an incredible player and I wish you and your team all of the best for the remainder of the grass season.

“Growing up and watching the tour I was always jealous of the boys having a chance to play at this amazing club.

“I am very grateful that since last year we have had the opportunity to play here as well. Thank you to everyone who made this happen, we really enjoy it.”

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