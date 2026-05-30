Andy Roddick disagrees with what people are saying about Novak Djokovic and Joao Fonseca

Joao Fonseca produced a spellbinding comeback to pick up the biggest victory of his life and knock Novak Djokovic out of the third round of Roland Garros.

The Brazilian teenager lost the first two sets, but battled back to topple the 24-time Grand Slam champion in front of a packed-out Philippe-Chatrier.

In what was arguably the greatest match of Roland Garros so far, the two men produced an extremely high level to try and keep their Grand Slam hopes alive.

However, some fans believe Fonseca’s win purely came down to Djokovic fading in the Roland Garros heat, but that is not a theory that Andy Roddick subscribes to.

Speaking on Served, Roddick applauded Fonseca for his level and believes his performance is the key reason why he won, rather than Djokovic’s ailing performance.

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“It’s as well as I’ve seen Novak play and he’s played a lot of good stuff but in the last couple years. The stats for Novak: he served 71% first serves in and by the way he’s one of the best in the world at defending his second serve.

“So think about that. 70 winners, 39 unforced airs and lost. And he lost! 70 winners, 39 unforced airs. It’s a great match. Novak did zero to beat himself. And I know that the laziest of narratives is going to be young guy beats the guy who’s fading.

“And listen, you have to fade. Time’s undefeated. But this match didn’t feel like it. I know Novak was little tired, but 70 winners, 39 unforced errors, 71% first serves. Novak played well. Fonseca beat him.”

Roddick believes Fonseca’s performance was a defining moment and he strongly believes it could be a turning point for the player’s young career.

“In the moment. It’s the best I’ve ever seen him play on the biggest stage that he’s probably been on. I don’t know that we’ve had this this moment and someone kind of rise to that moment. You hope this is the first of many for Fonseca.”

Roddick is not alone in applauding the efforts of the Brazilian teenager. Tim Henman compared Fonseca’s performance to Roger Federer after he picked up the biggest win of his career so far.

Fonseca has long been considering the next big thing, but his performances on the big stage have yet to back that billing.

Before the 2026 Roland Garros, Fonseca had failed to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam, having previously been knocked out in the third round of Wimbledon and the second round of the US Open and Australian Open.

With Casper Ruud up next, there is every chance his time in the competition ends in the fourth round, but it certainly has been a landmark moment for the young Brazilian.