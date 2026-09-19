Grigor Dimitrov picked up a Davis Cup victory in his first match for Bulgaria for over a decade.

The Bulgarian, who currently sits at world No 127 in the ATP Tour rankings, found a way past Denmark’s Elmer Møller in a terrific three set contest.

The tie, which also featured the return of Holger Rune for the first time in 11 months, currently sits at 2-1 in favour of Bulgaria before Dimitrov’s meeting with Rune.

While the tie between Bulgaria and Denmark has been one of the biggest talking points of this stage of the Davis Cup, Alex Corretja spotted something that he would like to change during Dimitrov’s victory against Møller.

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Taking to social media following Dimitrov’s latest victory, the former world No 2 said: “Can the teams have home and away outfits? In case they wear the same colours, the visitors should change and have the second option!

“What do you think?,” he then asked his social media following before adding: “Thanks Davis Cup… and all the best for the weekend.”

This is not the first time there has been calls for a change at the Davis Cup, particularly after the legendary tournament scrapped home and away ties from the finals onward.

Carlos Alcaraz, who has played the Davis Cup plenty of times over the years, has also called for a major change to the format of the international tournament.

The Spaniard believes the tournament should be more sporadic, in order to make it more special and to help the tournament congestion on the ATP Tour.

Speaking at the Davis Cup last year, Alcaraz said: “They have to do something in this event because I think playing every year is not as good as it might be if you’re playing every two or three years.

“I think if the tournament is played like every two or every three years, the commitment of the players is going to be even more because it’s unique.”

Only Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, and Felix Auger-Aliassime from the ATP Tour top 10 are playing the latest fixtures in the Davis Cup at this stage.

Perhaps Alcaraz’s idea would make more of the top 10 players more keen to play the event, but something surely needs to be done to make the Davis Cup more enticing for spectators and players.

The Davis Cup Finals are set to take place in Bologna, Italy right at the end of the season, between November 24th and 29th. South Korea and Italy are the only two teams confirmed for the event so far.