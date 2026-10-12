Carlos Alcaraz prize money and ranking points from shock Shanghai Open exit

Carlos Alcaraz is out of the Shanghai Masters after losing to Zizou Bergs

Zizou Bergs pulled off the biggest win of his career after knocking out Carlos Alcaraz from the Shanghai Open on Monday.

The Belgian held his nerve in a 7-5, 7-6 (4) victory in two hours and two minutes to set up a fourth-round clash with either defending champion Valentin Vacherot or Tommy Paul.

Alcaraz was out of sorts against the world No 43, as he perhaps felt the effects of his title run in Tokyo, with the seven-time major champion hitting seven winners and 17 unforced errors in the first set.

The 23-year-old kept the unforced errors down in the second set but Bergs‘ strong serving kept the Spaniard at arm’s length.

He then broke the former world No 1’s serve at 6-5 in the second set, as Alcaraz’s temper nearly got the better of him. But Bergs then faltered when serving for the match as both players headed to a tiebreak.

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But, the underdog managed to take his chance at the second opportunity, serving an ace to take the tiebreak by seven points to four.

Heading into this match, Bergs was 43rd in the rankings on 1,170 points, whereas Alcaraz was third on 5,610.

With this shock victory, the 27-year-old is up to 1,220 points and has jumped to 41st in the rankings. Alcaraz will take home a paltry 50 points for his efforts in Shanghai.

In regards to prize money, Alcaraz pockets £46,760 following his third-round run, while Bergs has now earned himself 100 points and £79,908 and counting.

In regards to the ATP Tour Race, Alcaraz was in third place on 4,600 points before the encounter, while Bergs was in 41st on 1,126. Now, he jumps to 1,176, taking him to 40th. Alcaraz, however, stays put.

Following the win, Bergs said, “It’s a little about disbelief and not feeling too much. These are one of the moments where you don’t realise what’s going on. You’re just really in the moment, focused on the points you have to play. It’s tough to calm down a little bit, but I’ll be very happy. I obviously just tried to play my game.”

Full China Open breakdown:

First round: 10 points – $23,760 (£17,958)

Second round: 30 points – $36,110 (£27,293)

Third round: 50 points – $61,865 (£46,760)

Fourth round: 100 points – $105,720 (£79,908)

Quarter-finalist: 200 points – $193,645 (£146,357)

Semi-finalist: 400 points – $340,190 (£257,116)

Finalist: 650 points – $612,340 (£462,808)

Champion: 1,000 points – $1,151,380 (£870,217)

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