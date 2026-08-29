Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about his preparations for the 2026 US Open and also looked ahead to a first round match he described as “really difficult.”

The world No 3 has not played a singles match in over four months due to a right wrist injury he suffered at the Barcelona Open in April.

Earlier this week, Alcaraz made his return to the court at the US Open mixed doubles event, where he partnered Serena Williams. The star-studded duo won their first match before falling in the quarter-finals.

Alcaraz, who is the reigning US Open champion, will begin his title defence against world No 98 Roman Safiullin.

The Spaniard appeared on a live episode of Andy Roddick’s Served podcast recorded at Flushing Meadows during the US Open Media Day.

Roddick asked Alcaraz how his wrist was, and how his preparations for the tournament were going.

“Well, it’s going really well, to be honest,” Alcaraz said. “At home, it was a great week of practice before coming here, which was a real test for me. Long practices, intense practices, just to see how the wrist is going to react.

More US Open News

Carlos Alcaraz makes ‘all in my head’ claim as he makes candid confessions about his wrist injury

US Open: Points Alcaraz, Sinner, Auger-Aliassime, Djokovic, Zverev will drop

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“Here, [practising] with those guys, with the mixed doubles, helped me a lot. Everything. So, right now I’m just excited, and obviously can’t wait until the tournament begins.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was also asked about facing Safiullin — a player he holds a 1-1 record against.

“Well, it think it’s going to be a really difficult first round, seeing that [it’s going to be] my first match since April,” said the 23-year-old.

“He’s a really talented player, because I think as much rhythm as you put in the match, he feels more comfortable. So, it’s going to be a really interesting one.

“I think it’s going to be a really great match to play. I’m really excited. I’ve got to be good, I gotta be good. What else I can say?

“But I’m going to practise these days just really focused on that first match, and let’s see how it’s going to be?”

Alcaraz also revealed what has he missed about being on tour.

“Well, the first two months, it was okay. I was having fun with my family, friends. I just did some stuff that I wasn’t able to do on the tour, but after that, I miss it,” Alcaraz explained.

“At the beginning, I thought that I’m not going to watch any tennis match, but at the end… French Open, Wimbledon, so’ I couldn’t miss it (smiles). So, I’ve been watching those guys competing.

“I’ve been missing the players, seeing the faces, seeing the teams, everyone around. So, I miss that feeling.”

READ NEXT: Alexander Zverev told ‘Christmas has come early’ as Carlos Alcaraz is ‘not the favourite’

