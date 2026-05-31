Joao Fonseca is through to his first Grand Slam quarter-final after he backed up his stunning win against Novak Djokovic with an equally impressive display to see of clay court specialist Casper Ruud and now he is eyeing up an epic rankings breakthrough.

Foseca could have been forgiven for having a dip in fortunes after his emotionally draining win against the legendary Djokovic, but the Brazilian teenager confirmed he had more left in his energy tank as he secured as 7-5, 6-7(8), 7-5, 2-6 win against former French Open finalist Ruud.

“It was tough, Casper plays good here, I mean he is a very experienced guy and he knows how to play here in this amazing court,” said Fonseca.

“It was tough in the beginning but I played really well in the important moments in the first and second sets, and I was very happy because of that.

“I just try to be me on court – try to be happy, try to hit winners, try to hit good shots and bring entertainment. I try to be me and that’s what it is.”

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Fonseca went on to admit he was feeling some fatigue after two epic wins that may be the best of his career so far as they came at a Grand Slam.

“I feel tired – it’s a first time for me, it’s a new experience for me,” he added.

“Getting through to the second week of a Grand Slam is always tough, but it’s all heart. We try to put heart into it and just focus point by point.”

Fonseca’s first appearance in the second week of a Grand Slam has allowed him enjoy a move up the live ATP Rankings and if he wins his next match against Jakub Mensík, he will be on course to break into the top 20 of the rankings for the first time in his career.

He is joined in the race for a top 20 place by another emerging teenager, with Spain’s Rafael Jodar showing no signs of slowing down in his progression after he also made it through to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

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Jodar came from two sets down to defeat his veteran Spanish compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals, as he cemented the belief that he is a Grand Slam champion in the making after a remarkable breakthrough year in 2026.

A match against tournament favourite Alexander Zverev now awaits for Jodar and again, if he wins that match, he will be on course to climb into the top 20 of the ATP Rankings for the first time.

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