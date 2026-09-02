If there is one player who knows how serious wrist injuries can be in tennis, it’s Juan Martin del Potro.

The Argentine was one of the best players of his generation, and even collected a Grand Slam title by winning the US Open in 2009, but he was riddled with injuries during his career.

After winning the US Open, del Potro suffered from severe tendonitis and right wrist pain, which kept him out of much of the 2010 ATP Tour season.

After suffering with his right wrist for four years, the Argentine then was forced to have two major surgeries on his left wrist between 2014 and 2015.

As a result, del Potro is one of the biggest ‘what ifs’ in the sport and he has been watching on as Carlos Alcaraz struggles with his wrist.

The Spaniard suffered a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in April and it subsequently kept him out of the Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the two Masters tournaments prior to the US Open.

Alcaraz is back in action at the US Open and he won his first match against Roman Safiullin in the first round to set up a second round match against Jaime Faria.

While he was preparing for his comeback in New York, del Potro has confirmed that he found time to give the world No 3 advice at Flushing Meadows.

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Speaking to La Nacion, the Argentine said: “We crossed paths in the United States, he was still wearing the splint, and my advice was: ‘Patience with the wrist and don’t touch it.’

“I suffered through it myself, and at that time, not wanting to stop or not wanting to lose that four or five spot in the ranking, I did things that Carlitos doesn’t have to do today.”

After winning the US Open in 2009, del Potro reached the quarter finals of the Australian Open and the semi finals of Wimbledon, but that was the closest he got at majors.

Alcaraz will be hoping to return back to winning ways at Grand Slam level this year at the US Open, where he is defending his title at Flushing Meadows.

He is the second seed at the event, behind only Alexander Zverev, and he has already been buoyed by seeded players such as Novak Djokovic, Arthur Fils, Matteo Arnaldi, and Cameron Norrie dropping out at the first round stage.

Should Alcaraz beat Faria in the second round of the tournament, he will play the winner of the second round match between James Duckworth and Wu Yibing.