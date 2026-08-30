The debate over prize money in tennis has been raging over the last couple of years, with top players claiming they are not getting their fair slice of the pie.

World No 1’s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were among a host of elite players who put their name to a letter demanding a bigger percentage of tournament revenues for top players, with the threat of a strike from Grand Slam tournaments the ultimate weapon players could use.

Their campaign has reaped rewards, with a huge prize money increase at the US Open and the formation of a Grand Slam Player Advisory Council to serve as the forum for direct communication, feedback and collaboration between the Grand Slams and players.

Yet a glance at prize money for players who are struggling to make their mark on the ATP Tour this year suggests calls for more cash are misplaced.

While tax and big travel expenses need to be included in all calculations for players, here is an example of five players who have lost more matches than they have won in 2026 and yet they have still collected huge prize money.

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Arthur Rinderknech (France)

Record heading into the US Open: 16-19

Even though he is a seed for the US Open, Rinderknech has lost more matches than he has won in 2026.

A run to the last-32 at Wimbledon secured him big prize money, but his current income for this year seems incredibly high given his lack of success.

Prize money in 2026: $1,274,383

Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

Record heading into the US Open: 12-17

This Dutchman has struggled to string wins together this season and most of his prize money has been collected in runs to the last-16 of the Montreal Masters and the final in Dubai in February.

Those positive performances were mixed with a collected of early exits in a host of tournaments, but his appearance in the marquee events on the ATP Tour has ensured he has still secured a huge prize money haul.

Prize money in 2026: $1,199,779

Fabian Marozan (Hungary)

Record heading into the US Open: 17-20

Marozan was a semi-finalist in the ATP 250 event on grass in Mallorca in June and he also reached the last four in a tournament in Bucharest in March and in Auckland in January.

Those were rare highlights in a year littered with first round defeats, but he will still break through the $1,000,000 barrier for prize money in 2026 at the US Open.

Prize money in 2026: $991,495

Terence Altman (France)

Record heading into the US Open: 16-20

A quarter-final appearance at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco in February and a last-16 run at the Miami Open in March were early season highlights for Altman.

He was fortunate to beat an injured Jack Draper in the Montreal Masters earlier this month and reached the last-16 in Cincinnati, but he still has a losing record this season despite his huge prize money haul.

Prize money in 2026: $980,460

Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

Record heading into the US Open: 14-17

This Canadian broke into the top 10 of the rankings when he was at the peak of his powers, but he has been struggling with injuries in recent years.

Shapovalov has shown signs of a revival in 2026, with a run to the final in Los Cabos at the start of the North American hard court swing backing up a semi-final appearance in Dallas in February. That relatively modest success has earned him a huge prize money haul for the year.

Prize money in 2026: $995,636

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Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France)

Record heading into the US Open: 8-16

This big-server has had a poor season and has dropped out of the top 100 of the rankings as a result.

He picked up a few wins while working with former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski prior to Wimbledon, but his slide has hastened since that coaching trial came to an end. Despite that, Mpetshi Perricard has still earned big prize money this year despite winning only eight matches.

Prize money in 2026: $636,269