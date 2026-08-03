Novak Djokovic is often outspoken about his views on modern tennis, having been at the very top of the ATP Tour for over two decades now.

The star has often taken issue with the sports scoring system, both as a player and a fan, and he worries about how the next generation of fans will enjoy the sport with the outdated system.

Djokovic believes the traditional scoring system is difficult to understand and could put people off watching the sport, particularly with the rise of padel and pickleball.

Speaking to Nick Knows Ball, the 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed exactly how he wants to change the scoring format in tennis and he also suggested another change which would benefit him massively at Grand Slams.

Asked about an opinion he has about tennis that could lead to him being ‘hated’ by fans, Djokovic said: “We should change the format of the scoring.

More Novak Djokovic news

Federer and Nadal’s example explains Sinner, Djokovic Canada withdrawals amid schedule backlash

Novak Djokovic’s biggest problem in 2026 could not be clearer

“Not play up to six games in the set, play it up to four, possibly no advantage. Best of five sets, keep the matches within a two hour window. It’s best for everyone.”

It’s unsurprising that Djokovic would call for such rules, as they would undoubtedly help him in his quest to claim a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam.

Djokovic has played several gruelling games at Grand Slams this season, which have absolutely cost him his chance to win another major tournament.

The Serbian defeated Jannik Sinner in a five-set epic in the Australian Open semi final, which wiped his energy when it came to facing Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Likewise, Djokovic needed five sets to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter finals of Wimbledon, which made defeating Sinner in the next round that bit harder.

Djokovic was also beaten in five sets at Roland Garros this year, after taking a two-set lead against Joao Fonseca.

If the scorelines were different and matches had a two-hour time limit, Djokovic would undoubtedly be fresher and stronger at the latter stages of Grand Slams.

It could also entice more younger viewers to watch the sport, in a similar way to how Patrick Mouratoglou is trying to revolitionise the sport with the Ultimate Showdown.

The UTS Tour consist of four eight-minute quarters rather than traditional sets, while points count up by 1, 2, 3, rather than 15, 30, and 45.

If a match is tied at two quarters apiece in the UTS Tour, there is a fifth and final ‘set’ which decides the winner. The first player to win two consecutive points takes the match.

It’s unclear if Djokovic would like rules similar to the UTS Tour, but he clearly wants a massive overhaul to the sport before he retires.