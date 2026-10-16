Sonay Kartal seals incredible rankings rise as she opens up on an injury that left her in agony

This has been a year to forget for Sonay Kartal, but her run at the Wuhan Open has paved the way for her to emerge as the face of women’s tennis in Britain in 2027.

Kartal hit the headlines after Emma Raducanu won the US Open back in 2021, with early video footage that was focused on the new Grand Slam champion featuring Sonay on the other side of the net.

For the two years after that, Kartal was constantly asked about Raducanu in every media appearance, which must have been frustrating for a young player trying to make her own mark in the game.

Yet Kartal emerged from Raducanu’s shadow long ago and her performances at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan are more impressive as anything Emma has achieved on a tennis court since her US Open win over five years ago.

Kartak battled past fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in an hour and 59 minutes to claim her second top-10 victory of her career, as she confirmed he injury nightmare that kept her off court for the last six months is very much behind her.

More Tennis News

Sonay Kartal +83 in Live WTA Rankings as she surges past Emma Raducanu with third big win in Wuhan

Who is Sonay Kartal? Rising star of British tennis grew up alongside Emma Raducanu

“I think going into that match, despite winning the first set pretty comfortably, I know what a great fighter she is. I knew that until the very last point was played, I was never safe,” said Kartal

“I’m super proud of the determination I showed in that match, and I just think it was solid composure from me throughout”

“I’m breaking new ground this week, I’ve never reached the semis of a 1000. I absolutely love playing here and playing on these courts. The atmosphere for both of us was absolutely amazing, so a big thank you to you guys in the crowd.”

Kartal is a player making the most of her talents, with her diminutive stature a drawback that led many plenty of critics to question whether she could compete with the best at the top of the game.

It turns out that Kartal’s weight of shot and potent mindset have given her a chance to bridge the physical disadvantages she may have over her rivals and she has shown incredible fighting spirit to bounce back from a back injury that left her struggling to walk without pain for long periods earlier this year.

“Definitely one of the best weeks of my life,” she said. “You could say, results-wise, that is definitely the best for me so far,” she added.

“I’m very happy to be backing up the level each day. I think it’s pretty easy for a player to come out and play a blinder for just one match.

“I’m very happy that I managed to keep the consistency. I’ve got some of my best wins this week.

“My back is great,” Kartal said. “I wouldn’t have made the return if it wasn’t great.

“I think the body is feeling it having not played a tennis match for six months, and when you’re on tour, your body gets used to the aches and pains and demands of matches each week. I’m definitely more sore in areas.

“I think if there’s one thing I’ve learned in the six months – it’s sometimes patience is the better option. And the heroic thing to do is not play every single week. I feel great and I’m ready to get going for the remainder of the year.”

Tennis365 has been tracking Kartal’s progress since our first exclusive interview with her in 2021 and it is not just the back problem that has left her struggling for fitness in recent years.

She also suffered a serious health problem that she feared may impact her long-term hopes of playing at the highest level consistently, but found a way to come through that to reach the third round at Wimbledon in 2024 and then the last-16 at the All England Club last year.

Her heroics in Wuhan have ensured she will gain automatic entry into the Australian Open in January and she may be back in the top 50 of the WTA Rankings very soon, with the British No 1 ranking also in her sights.

This is a story of a 24-year-old she has given everything to achieve the success that has come her way this week and beating players of the quality of Anhelina Kalinina, ninth seed Belinda Bencic,15th seed Jasmine Paolini and fifth seed Elina Svitolina in Wuhan confirms she firmly belongs at the very top of the women’s game.

READ MORE: Why Sonay Kartal’s next opponent ‘won’t enjoy’ facing the resurgent British player