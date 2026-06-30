The injury that kept Emma Raducanu out of Wimbledon could be worse than feared, if a new photo is anything to go by.

There was days of speculation surrounding Raducanu ahead of Wimbledon, with multiple practices missed and press duties pushed back by the British star.

Eventually, Raducanu confirmed she would not be able to play her first round match against Antonia Ruzic at Wimbledon due to a stress fracture.

The Wimbledon withdrawal was especially disappointing due to Raducanu’s recent form, which saw her reach the final of Queen’s in her first grass court event of the year.

Just two days after the confirmation of her Wimbledon withdrawal, Raducanu has been spotted on crutches according to a picture sourced by The Sun.

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It’s a huge worry for Raducanu, who now looks like she could miss a lengthy amount of time from the WTA Tour following Wimbledon.

Fans are equally worried and they have taken to social media to express their fears surrounding the British No 1.

“Oh no, the crutches are not a good sign,” said one fan, while another concluded: “Oh this doesn’t look good AT ALL.”

Others speculated on just how much time Raducanu would miss. “That looks like 6-8 weeks. B***** hell Emma,” said one another fan on social media.

One fan predicted that Raducanu could miss the entire summer swing in North America, suggesting: “We’ll be seeing her in Asia, if we’re lucky.”

Others compounded the doom and gloom. “It’s so over,” wrote one fan, while another said: “Oh my god, we are in hell.”

There was some positivity, however, that Raducanu’s crutches could just be a precaution to try and return to action as soon as possible.

One said: “May not be so bad as this looks but a stress fracture you have to keep the weight off of it so that is why the crutches I think.”

With worry surrounding Raducanu, Sky Sports broadcasters Jonathan Overend has put the British No 1’s recent feats in pesperctive following her Wimbledon withdrawal.

“Talking to people who have experience of stress fractures the general feeling is that this doesn’t happen suddenly, so it’s something that she’s known about and has been managing, or it’s something that has been affecting her, but she hasn’t known about it. It hasn’t just happened overnight,” Overwend said to Sky Sports.

“The tennis tour is so arduous and so rigorous, there’s no time to breathe, but it’s no great surprise she should play through that week at Queen’s, then have a practice week where suddenly pain has emerged.

“This disruption has clearly affected her practice this week here at Wimbledon even though she’s tried to keep her spirits up,” he added.

“She’s been photographed smiling, she’s been curtailing some sessions and she’s been spotted leaving the courts with protection around the shin.

“This is obviously something that they’ve been managing this week at the very least and quite possibly for the weeks before it as well. It makes her run to the Queen’s final all the more remarkable and that should be celebrated.”

If Raducanu does miss time after Wimbledon, it would be an almighty blow for the British No 1.

The star has tended to perform well during the North American hardcourt swing, which includes tournaments in Cincinnati, Washington, and Montreal.

Raducanu reached the semi-finals of the Washington Open last season, as well as the third round of the Cincinnati Open and the Canadian Open.

As well as missing yet more time away from tennis, Raducanu could also be set for a ranking slump if she misses those high-profile tournaments.

The stretch in North America is ended by the US Open, which Raducanu of course lifted in a memorable run back in 2021.