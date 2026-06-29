Jack Draper has become the latest big name to withdraw from the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, while three players have retired mid-match on the opening day.

Before main draw action got underway at the All England Club on Monday, 18 players had withdrawn across both the men’s and women’s singles events.

Draper was due to face Taylor Fritz in the first round on Tuesday, but he pulled out on the opening day of the tournament due to a “recurrence” of a bone injury in his left arm, which ended his 2025 season.

“Devastated to share that I have had to withdraw from my first round match due to a recurrence of my arm injury,” said Draper in a statement.

“There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months but this one is definitely the absolute worst as there is no greater honour for a British player than playing at Wimbledon.

“I will continue to persevere through this. Thank you for the support.”

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In addition to Draper’s withdrawal, Denis Shapovalov, Luca van Assche and Camilo Ugo Carabelli all retired during their first round matches on Monday.

Wimbledon 2026 mid-match retirements

Denis Shapovalov ret. at 3-6, 6-7(7) vs. Pablo Carreno Busta

Luca van Assche ret. at 3-6, 0-4 vs. Marton Fucsovics

Camilo Ugo Carabelli ret. at 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 0-3 vs. Daniel Merida Aguilar

ATP Wimbledon withdrawal list

Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti were among the eight men to pull out of Wimbledon before the draw was made on Friday.

Mattia Bellucci withdrew on Sunday before Draper followed on Monday, with the duo replaced by lucky losers.

Carlos Alcaraz (world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski

(world No 2) – replaced by Jan Choinski Lorenzo Musetti (world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini

(world No 15) – replaced by Matteo Berrettini Valentin Vacherot (world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro

(world No 20) – replaced by Sho Shimabukuro Tomas Machac (world No 42) – replaced by Jesper de Jong

(world No 42) – replaced by Jesper de Jong Sebastian Korda (world No 46) – replaced by Alexandre Muller

(world No 46) – replaced by Alexandre Muller Holger Rune (world No 63) – replaced by Titouan Droguet

(world No 63) – replaced by Titouan Droguet Mattia Bellucci (world No 65) – replaced by Pablo Llamas Ruiz

(world No 65) – replaced by Pablo Llamas Ruiz Arthur Cazaux (world No 81) – replaced by Alex Molcan

(world No 81) – replaced by Alex Molcan Eliot Spizzirri (world No 92) – replaced by Martin Damm

(world No 92) – replaced by Martin Damm Reilly Opelka (world No 102) – replaced by Dalibor Svrcina

(world No 102) – replaced by Dalibor Svrcina Jack Draper (world No 131) – replaced by Dusan Lajovic

WTA Wimbledon withdrawal list

Seven women withdrew from Wimbledon before the draw was made, while Raducanu pulled out on Sunday evening after entering the draw, which meant her place was taken by a lucky loser.

Victoria Mboko (world No 9) – replaced Darja Vidmanova

(world No 9) – replaced Darja Vidmanova Hailey Baptiste (world No 26) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel

(world No 26) – replaced by Hanne Vandewinkel Cristina Bucsa (world No 31) – replaced by Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

(world No 31) – replaced by Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva Emma Raducanu (world No 37) – replaced by Darja Semenistaja

(world No 37) – replaced by Darja Semenistaja Marketa Vondrousova (world No 44) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska

(world No 44) – replaced by Nadia Podoroska Sonay Kartal (world No 60) – replaced by Paula Badosa

(world No 60) – replaced by Paula Badosa Varvara Gracheva (world No 67) – replaced Sinja Kraus

(world No 67) – replaced Sinja Kraus Veronika Kudermetova (world No 86) – replaced by Francesca Jones

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