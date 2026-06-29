3EX0JD2 London, UK. 29th June, 2026. Italy's Jannik Sinner plays a backhand in his match against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships in London on Monday, June 29, 2026. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News

Jannik Sinner came through his first round match against Miomir Kecmanovic – but he was made to work by the World No 58.

Sinner needed five sets to defeat the Serbian in a match which saw him take a tumble and suffer bleeding from his foot.

Nevertheless, Sinner was able to take the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 to continue his title defence and confirm his place in the second round.

Sinner will play Nuno Borges in the next round and he remains the overwhelming favourite to win the grass court Grand Slam again this season.

After his match, Sinner was asked by the BBC about his fall and bloody trainer.

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Asked if his injury was anything to worry about, Sinner responded: “No, no I’m good. It just seems much worse than it is. I’m actually very surprised they let me keep playing because all white turned into a little red.

“It’s just a nail that I didn’t want to disturb. I think Miomir we both had a great rhythm, I didn’t want to take any time. It’s all good, thank you!”

Sinner also took time to credit the Centre Court fans at Wimbledon, as he played the first match on the iconic court on the first day of play.

“Thanks for coming. Such a huge honour to start the tournament for the first player,” he said during his on-court interview. “I was a little tight in the beginning. I didn’t play my very best, but I tried to get into it.

“It was my first official match on grass, which is very important. I’m happy that I turned it around. The third set was a very tough one to swallow, but I’m very happy. Big honour to play in front of you so thanks for coming.”

This is the first time Sinner has opened up Centre Court at Wimbledon and he admitted that he was nervous ahead of his clash with Kecmanovic.

“It was a very different feeling. There’s a lot of nerves when you go down the stairs behind the court. Also mentally knowing it’s such a prestige and historic court,” he said.

“Coming back here as defending champion means a lot to me, even though every year is very tough. Very happy to win the first one, of course we will aim for a couple of improvements for the next match but today I can be very happy.

“I felt the first couple of sets there was a lot of mistakes on the forehand side. It’s normal, first round matches are never easy. I try to accept that, try to raise my level when I definitely needed to.

“Third set was very tough. Very great points from his side, but this is tennis. Every day is different.”

This is the second time in a row the defending champion has needed five sets to win their match, following Carlos Alcaraz’s scare against Fabio Fognini last year.