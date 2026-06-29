Jannik Sinner suffers ‘horrible’ injury during first round match at Wimbledon

3EX011M Wimbledon, London, UK. 30th June, 2026. Number one seed Jannik Sinner of Italy takes a tumble during his first round match against Miramar Kecmanovic of Serbia on Centre Court at Wimbledon today. Credit: Adam Stoltman/Alamy Live News

Jannik Sinner suffered an unusual injury during his first round match at Wimbledon against Miomir Kecmanovic.

As is tradition at Wimbledon, Sinner opened up Centre Court on day one of the Grand Slam as the defending champion.

Sinner is the overwhelming favourite to lift the title at Wimbledon again this year, particularly due to Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal due to a wrist injury.

Despite his favourite tag, Sinner was given a very tough task against Kecmanovic.

He lost the first and third sets, and suffered a fall on Centre Court, but that was not the worst of it for the World No 1.

Sinner looked to be bleeding from his foot throughout the match and the blood was seeping through his trainer during the match.

It was a scary sight for the Italian and BBC commentators Andrew Castle and Tim Henman were dumbfounded by what they were seeing.

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“It looks like his right foot is bleeding, although he’s not making an gesture towards it or showing no signs of upset,” said Castle on BBC One.

“Whatever’s coming out of his right foot is red and one can only assume that it is blood. Unless he’s got some kind of ointment in there or cream. That looks horrible! It’s getting worse as well.”

Henman, meanwhile, said: “It doesn’t look like it’s affecting his movement. He’s been charging around the court, as we saw in that third set tie-break, but it is very bizarre to have something like that coming through the shoe. It would be a bit tough if he got fined for infringing on the predominantly white rule.”

Sinner did not show any signs of discomfort and he didn’t call the trainer during the match, so it can’t have been bothering him too much.

The opening day of Wimbledon was plagued by injury issues, both on and off the court. Emma Raducanu withdrew early from her match against Antonia Ruzic, while Jack Draper also confirmed he would not play.

Maja Chwalinksa, who reached the Roland Garros final as a qualifier earlier this year, suffered a fall in her match against Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

The Pole was just one game away from reaching the second round, but the fall ensured she lost the match in three sets to end her Wimbledon journey.

Denis Shapovalov and Camilo Ugo Carabelli also suffered falls in their matches, with the former being forced to withdraw against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Much like most of the tennis season, injuries remain a strong through-line for Wimbledon, with plenty of players hit by the unfortunate trend.