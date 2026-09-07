Roger Federer has dipped his toe back into the world of tennis this year, four years since retiring at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Federer was rarely seen at the big events following his retirement from the sport, but the 2026 season has been filled with appearances from the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The star appeared at the Australian Open at the beginning of the season, where he played an exhibition doubles match, as well as a practice set alongside Casper Ruud.

At Wimbledon, the Swiss star watched the action from Centre Court’s Royal Box, while the star played another exhibition match at this year’s US Open.

According to a new report, Federer has been just as switched on about the next generation of tennis stars and he has reportedly tipped a teenager for major success.

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In a report in New Idea Magazine, an unnamed source suggesting Federer is very much impressed with Cruz Hewitt’s early career so far.

The Australian, who is the son of Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt, made his ATP Tour debut this year and claimed his very first victory at the Washington Open.

According to the report: “Roger truly believes Cruz has got the potential to go all the way in the years ahead. And it’s a two-way street, everyone knows how much respect Cruz has for Roger and that he looks up to him alongside his dad as a true legend of the game, if not the undisputed GOAT.”

While Federer believes Hewitt has all the tools to excel on the ATP Tour, he is under no illusion about the hard work, and luck, it takes to get to the very top.

“The pressure can be enormous, Roger’s candid about that,” continued the report. “Even with all his success, Roger would have done certain things a little differently. He’s humble enough to share those guidelines with Cruz, he sees him as a true superstar in the making.

“But he’s not sugarcoating some of his advice, as he truly believes that sacrifices are the name of the game. For all the talent in the world, Cruz is going to need to grit his teeth and buckle down if he wants to get to the top and stay there.”

Hewitt reached the final of the Wimbledon juniors event this year and he is almost certain to receive a wildcard into the Australian Open in 2027.

The Australian is currently set to play a Challenger event in Vietnam while the very best of tennis duke it out in the second week of the US Open.