Alex Eala struggled to get through her press conference following her 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 defeat against Iva Jovic at the US Open, but what comes next should ensure her tears will be banished over the next decade.

Tennis websites, podcasts, YouTube and news channels have been eager to feature the Filipina superstar due to the incredible impact the mention of her name has on engagement numbers, with Eala’s fanbase around the world seemingly more engaged in her every move than any other player in the game.

Yet she has confirmed over the last few months that this story is so much more than just a hype machine driving a superstar in a social media age.

What both Eala and Jovic confirmed in their incredible third round match at the US Open on Saturday night was that women’s tennis can be every bit as thrilling and dramatic and the men’s game, especially when you have two young players oozing with so much courage, skill and conviction in their game.

The WTA Tour needed new stars to rise to the top and in Eala and Jovic, they have a duo who are so not only stars of the future, but also stars of the present.

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Their three-hour-and-three-minute epic had to be the best match of the year in women’s tennis so far and there could be arguments to suggest it was more dramatic and thrilling than any men’s match seen in 2026.

Anyone who witnessed it will want to see more of these two amazing young players and the good news is, they should be a huge presence in our game for the next decade and more.

At the age of 18, Jovic is undoubtedly a Grand Slam champion in the making and the same must be true of Eala, with the rising stars of the women’s game confirming they are the real deal with their dynamic displays that served up incredible rallies and wonderful excitement.

Once again, Eala spoke magnificently after her defeat against Jovic and admitted she has ‘yet to process’ what she learned from her US Open run, with her emotions rising to the service when she spoke about what it means to represent her country on the global stage.

“It’s indescribable to sum up that support and how it makes me feel in a few words,” she said. “It’s a real privilege to experience this.”

It was at that point that Eala had to stop and compose herself before she added: “Playing on Arthur Ashe and feeling the support and learning these lessons, I’m really lucky to have this opportunity. To be able to live this life the way I am doing.”

Tennis is lucky to have Alex Eala as a new shining light at the top of the sport and if she can continue to develop her game at the pace we have seen in the last few weeks, there is no question she will have many more chances to shine at the US Open.

In fact, if she adds some weight to her serve and brushes up some rough edges in her game, of which there are very few, Eala will have every chance to claim the ultimate victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The excitement around Eala now is already reaching breaking points. Just imagine where it could go if she become a Grand Slam champion.

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