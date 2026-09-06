Alex Eala was struggling to hold back the tears as she faced the media after her US Open defeat to Iva Jovic, but she has been told she will win Grand Slam titles by a former finalist at Flushing Meadows.

Eala lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to her good friend Iva Jovic in a sensational third round match, with her emotions rising to the surface as she faced the media after the match.

Now she has been given a glowing tribute by 1997 US Open runner-up Greg Rusedski, with the Brit giving Eala the ultimate tribute as she reflected on her recent form.

Eala reached the last-16 at Wimbledon in July after a run that included a run against defending champion Iga Swiatek and she then won her first WTA Tour title with a thrilling run in Washington.

There will be disappointment after her US Open loss against Jovic, but Rusedski is convinced we are at the start of a story that will include Grand Slam titles for the 21-year-old Filipina.

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“Look at the progress. First Filipina in the fourth round of a Slam at Wimbledon, third round for the first time at the US Open,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

“Everything’s new. Everything’s happening the way she wants it to go. Yes, we’d love to see her in the quarters, semis, and winning these things, but look at the result in Washington. I mean, those five match victories and beating Jess Pegula in the finals, the Olympic champion (Qinwen Zheng), lots of players who’ve been in the top ten. She’s progressing beautifully.

“So all these combinations are positives. It doesn’t happen overnight in our sport. You’re gonna lose some matches, but in the long run, the consistency gets you where you want to go.

“And she’s gonna get there. There’s no question about it. I’d be surprised if she doesn’t knock on the top 10 in the world by the end of this season. If she doesn’t do it by the end of this season, she’ll do it early next year. That’s how good she is. She’s she’s world class.

“I think both Eala and Jovic will go far. They are both Grand Slam champions in the making.

“Both of them are way beyond their years mentally as well as physically and this defeat just shows us also with Eala how she has to keep on improving that serve because if she can start hitting the corners a little bit more, it allows her to get on the front foot.

“It doesn’t allow Jovic to attack her as much. So there’s still room for improvement, and that’s the positive. This was by far the match of the year in the women’s game. It was just from start to finish exciting, dramatic.

“Obviously, all the Filipino fans will be disappointed about this. But don’t worry, she’ll be back next year stronger and better. And she’s progressing in a nice manner. For American tennis, they’ve got a new star finally. Jovic, what a performance. What an effort. Let’s give her credit.”

Eala is due to play a tournament at the WTA 500 Singapore Open, which runs from September 21 to 27, and will then represent her country at the Asian Games.

“I love playing and competing with the Philippine team,” said Eala, who will skip the WTA 1000 China Open to represent flag and country.

“I think it’s a really fun environment, and I love being with the team, especially this last SEA Games in December. I just found myself drawn to competing on that side,” she added.

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