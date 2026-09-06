The rise of influencers at the US Open this year has been very controversial, with many of the players complaining about the content creators disrupting their matches.

Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Jessica Pegula have all questioned the influx of influencers, with all of them suggesting they should learn tennis etiquette before they are allowed at matches.

Umpires have even been forced to intervene in matches to tell the influencers they are not allowed to use flash or make videos during points.

Now, Boris Becker has shared his opinion on the matter and he is far from happy with what he’s seen from the New York Grand Slam this year.

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“I would have hit a few balls up there. “You can be sure of that,” Becker joked, when asked what he would do if he was forced to play in front of noisy influencers.

“No, of course the steward has to look after them and say, ‘Sure, but when the players are sitting, not when they’re playing,’ continued the German.

“They can’t just do what they want,” Becker exclaimed. “They disrupt the whole atmosphere, the whole rhythm of the game. Influencers or no influencers.”

Despite many of the players complaining about influencers at matches, many of the top players can see positives to a new generation being introduced to the sport.

Frances Tiafoe thinks it’s a fantastic opportunity to grow the sport and find a different audience for tennis.

“I think the Open is great because you get all types of people who want to come and watch tennis. That is the point: to get all types of people to watch tennis, it does not matter what occupation it is,” said the American.

“Because everyone is watching tennis, all from different walks of life and different types of people.Personally, I love that. I have no problem with anybody doing anything coming to watch tennis. It’s putting a—- on seats, different age ranges, it’s huge for our sport, and that’s all I care about.”

The US Open is often one of the most diverse audiences on the tennis calendar, which makes the surge pricing for the event even more baffling.

Ticket prices have been insane for the US Open this year, with tickets for Alex Eala’s match this year rising to $342 for her opening round match against Mary Stoiana.

If the Grand Slam wants to introduce a new generation to the sport, the US Open is going to need to keep the ticket prices down so they can afford to attend.