Iva Jovic and Alex Eala played out one of the best matches of the 2026 US Open in the third round.

Jovic ran out a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 winner on Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of a raucous crowd and the result was sealed with a hug between the two long-time friends.

The American will head into the fourth round, where she will play Coco Gauff, while Eala will head off to prepare for the WTA Tour’s Asian swing.

Andy Roddick, speaking on Served, was stunned by the level showcased by Eala and Jovic and he opened up about the Filipina star’s fans in attendance in New York.

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“Fans were into it, cheering for their person, but doing it with class. Like Eala’s fan base is obviously massive. It’s obviously loyal. And I’m sorry, they’re so respectful,” said the American.

“They are,” he continued. “I wanted to see it in person in the big arena tonight. And I was sitting up top for the first set and a half and it was just everything about this match was why we love tennis.”

Eala’s matches have been some of the best attended of the entire US Open and all three of her matches were put on either Louis Armstrong or Arthur Ashe.

The star’s matches were the subject of surge pricing and they were well-attended by the Filipino community in the area.

Speaking about her fans in her post-match press conference, Eala said: “It’s indescribable to sum up the support and how it makes me feel in just a few words. It’s a real privilege to experience this in a lifetime.

“Playing on Arthur Ashe, and feeling the support, being in those environments, learning these lessons, and fighting and doing what I love. I’m really happy.

“I’m really lucky to have these opportunities, to have these people support me, and to be working hard, to be able to work hard… to be able to live this life how I’m living it.”

Eala is now set for some time off following her US Open exploits. Her next tournament is set to be the Singapore Open, which begins on Monday, 21st September.

After that, Eala is set to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, which takes place between the 19th September and the 4th October, with the tennis starting on the 27th September.

Eala has decided to play the tournament instead of the China Open, which is the penultimate Masters tournament on the WTA Tour calendar. She will likely return to WTA action for the Wuhan Open, which begins on October 12th.