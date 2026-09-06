Iva Jovic produced a brilliant performance to defeat Alex Eala in what was arguably the best match of the US Open so far.

Eala and Jovic slugged it out for a wickedly entertaining three sets, which was eventually won by the teenage American talent.

Jovic will now face Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the competition, while Eala exits the tournament having enjoyed her best run of form on the North American hardcourt swing.

Despite Jovic hailing from the United States, Arthur Ashe Stadium was wildly in favour of the Filipina star for the majority of the match.

During her post-match press conference, Jovic had her say on Eala’s fans during the match.

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“I would say it was a little more for her, so back-and-forth but more back on my side,” said the teenager following her latest US Open victory.

“I love it and looking back I think that exhibition was a really great learning experience for me, I’m really glad I played that because it was pretty much the same atmosphere, because that was kind of my first time and this was my second time, which was nice to experience.

“That’s what you want. I don’t care if they’re cheering for me, against me, I don’t care who they support, there’s so many people there, it’s the biggest stadium in tennis, so I’m just really grateful to have been a part of it.”

Five Americans still remain at the US Open as we approach the fourth round of the Grand Slam, so there is still plenty of players for the New York crowd to choose from.

That is already confirmed to be cut down to four before the quarter finals, as Jovic and Gauff are playing each other in the round of 16.

However, Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend, and Emma Navarro are also gearing up for fourth round matches at the Grand Slam.

Townsend will play world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Pegula is set for a clash with in-form Sorana Cirstea, and Navarro has a tough test against Anna Kalinskaya.

Nevertheless, the American stars on the WTA Tour continue to prove their strength in depth and there is a major chance that the tournament is won by a player from the nation.

An American women has not won the US Open since 2023, when Gauff claimed the title by defeating Sabalenka in the final.

Unlike the American men, who have not won the US Open since Andy Roddick’s win in 2009, American women have been very successful at the tournament since 2000.

An American women has won the tournament nine times since the Milennium, with the Serena Williams claiming most of them during that time.