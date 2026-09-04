Alex Eala issued a clear response to a controversial question about “special treatment” after reaching the third round at the 2026 US Open.

The world No 18 downed 46th-ranked Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1, 6-4 in the second round at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

Eala, who crushed Mary Stoiana 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round, played both of her first two matches on Louis Armstrong Stadium court.

The Louis Armstrong Stadium holds 14,000 spectators, making it the second-biggest court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The 21-year-old has been supported by huge numbers of her fans from the Philippines at the US Open — as she has at so many other tournaments across the world.

In her press conference following her victory over Oliynykova, Eala was asked if she had been given “special treatment” by being scheduled to play in Louis Armstrong Stadium twice in a row.

“Yeah, so I’m grateful to be on Armstrong and to play in such an incredible court,” the Filipina replied.

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“But yeah, I don’t control the scheduling and my job is to be prepared for whatever court they put me in and whoever they put me or whoever I’m against.”

Eala will face 14th seed Iva Jovic in the third round, and she spoke glowingly about the 18-year-old American.

“She’s an amazing player,” Eala said.

“Young, very talented, and very intelligent, of course. She’s a high-ranked player and and very, very accomplished, and I’ve encountered my fair share of challenges against her this year.

“But yeah, I mean it’s not under my control who I play. All I can do is, you know, give my best and try to do everything that I can to win.”

Jovic defeated Eala 6-2, 6-4 at the French Open and 6-2, 6-2 at the Queen’s Club Championships this year.

On her friendship with Jovic, Eala said: “I think this, like, sisterhood, and just having friends on tour has helped me so much off the court, on the court.

“I think the friends that I have, I really admire for what they’ve been through and what they go through.”

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