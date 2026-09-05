Serena Williams and Venus Williams in their first round match at the 2026 US Open.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams’ US Open return came to an end in their first match as they were defeated by Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching.

The sister doubles pair, who have won 14 Grand Slam titles together, won a second set tie-break to take the match to a decider, but they were beaten in a deciding tie-break.

It was a fantastic doubles match and the Williams’ were roared on by a raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium, but they could not get themselves over the line.

Unfortunately, however, the match was somewhat tainted by the pair’s actions directly after they bowed out of the US Open.

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Both Williams sisters’ opting not to do a post-match press conference, which is an obligation for players whether they have won or lost their match.

This is not the first time Williams has refused to talk to the media either following her comeback to tennis.

Williams opted not to speak to the media after her singles return at Wimbledon, where she lost to Joint in the first round on Centre Court.

There was a caveat to that refusal, though, as Williams had reportedly injured her knee during the match.

An injury has not been disclosed this time, which makes the Williams sisters’ latest decision even more disappointing.

The US Open has stuck their neck on the line to give the pair a wildcard and they should have rewarded that by commiting to their promotional duties at the very least.

Speaking to the media is not only important for journalists, but it also allows fans an insight into their favourite players.

If all the top players, such as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, can speak to the media following their exploits at the US Open, then so should the Williams sisters.

Shunning the media after a defeat makes them come off as sore losers more than anything, which is incredibly disappointing for two of the most decorated players in the sport.

It is currently unclear if either Williams sister will continue playing following her stint at the US Open, but she has already added to the final Grand Slam of the year.

Her partnership with Alcaraz in the mixed doubles was one of the biggest talking points of the tournament, as the pair won one match together to reach the quarter finals.

It’s just a crying shame that their return to the US Open for the first time in four years has ended with them shunning their responsibilities in the way they did.