Coco Gauff’s full explanation for ‘unfortunate situation’ after ‘getting hate’

Coco Gauff has defended her decision to stop play and review an incident during her third-round win over Xinran Sun at the China Open following a torrent of online abuse.

The third seed didn’t have it all her own way in the opening set against the 16-year-old as she was serving to stay in the set at 4-5 when Sun appeared to hit a cross-court winner at 15-15.

But moments before the wildcard made contact with the ball, Gauff raised her hand to halt play as a light was flickering in the side panels next to the court. After a review, the chair umpire agreed that there was some interference and the point was replayed.

The American ended up holding serve, broke the teenager in the next game and served out the set before running away with the match in the second set to secure a 7-5, 6-1 win.

The two-time Grand Slam winner was criticised by some tennis fans over her decision to stop play, as they believe she only called for the review as she knew she was losing the point, but Gauff took to social media to give her side of the story.

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She started off: “Let me explain. I saw it flicker in the beginning of the point but was not sure if that is what I actually saw.

“We are told before the matches we are allowed to continue to finish play so KEEP IT [IN] MIND I am thinking about all of this while I am playing a point.

“Anything can be challenged after the point is over [as in most sports you can review a call after the play is over, I personally think is the correct rule].

“If I would’ve lost the point, my opponent is also free to do the same thing and ask and ask for a replay and she would’ve been completely in her right to do so.

“When it flickered again I raised my hands before she hit her shot because this is when I was sure I saw the light flicker and it wasn’t my mind doing tricks lol [which again doesn’t matter because anything can be challenged after the point].”

Sadly, the incident also resulted in Gauff being subjected to abuse on social media and in one case the person made a racist comment.

The 22-year-old added: “It was an unfortunate situation but it is out of my control. The think pieces and calling me unfair is ridiculous when those are the rules. I did not make them, I think it’s weird I’m getting hate for following the rules.

“Xinran is [an] incredible talent and player, and I apologised for the situation at the end of the match and she completely understood.”