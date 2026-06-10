Nine of the top 10 players in the WTA Rankings will feature at the 2026 WTA Berlin Tennis Open with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No 2 Elena Rybakina the headline acts while tennis great Serena Williams will feature in the doubles.

The 99th edition of the WTA event will run from 15-21 June at the Rot-Weiss Tennis Club, with six-time Grand Slam winner and world No 3 Iga Swiatek the only top-10 star missing from the impressive singles field.

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova – who beat Wang Xinyu in three sets in the 2025 final – won’t return to defend her crown while Belinda Bencic and Jasmine Paolini were on the initial entry list, but have since withdrawn due to injury.

How Many Players Will Feature And Who Are The Seeds?

It is a 28-player draw and Sabalenka – who reached the semi-final last year – will headline the top half of the draw with reigning Australian Open champion Rybakina the top name in the bottom half of the draw.

The top two will receive byes into the second round along with third seed Jessica Pegula – who is the only former champion featuring this year as she won the title in 2024 – and fourth seed Amanda Anisimova.

The other seeded players are new French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina and Victoria Mboko.

But the star names don’t end there as world No 13 Linda Noskova, No 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova, No 18 Sorana Cirstea, No 20 Anna Kalinskaya, No 22 Elise Mertens, No 24 Clara Tauson, No 26 Madison Keys and No 35 Ludmilla Samsonova are also direct entries into the main draw.

Mertens replaced Bencic while Kalinskaya took the place of Paolini.

What About The Doubles?

The doubles will no doubt receive a lot of attention this year due to one Serena Williams as the former world No 1 has been confirmed for the event and Muchova will be her partner.

Williams, who made her tennis comeback at the Queen’s Club Championship this week alongside Mboko, has received a wildcard into the 16-player main draw event.

The seeds for the event are Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic, Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai, Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs, and Lyudmyla Kichenok and Desirae Krawczyk.

Other Entries…

Eva Lys is the only wildcard entrant who has been confirmed so far with another three names to be added while six players still have to book their places via the qualifying tournament.

When Is The Draw?

The draw is set for three days before the start of first-round matches so it is set for Friday, 12 June.

2026 Berlin Open Entry List

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Elena Rybakina

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Amanda Anisimova

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Coco Gauff

7. Elina Svitolina

8. Victoria Mboko

9. Karolina Muchova

10. Linda Noskova

11. Ekaterina Alexandrova

12. Sorana Cirstea

13. Anna Kalinskaya

14. Elise Mertens

15. Clara Tauson

16. Madison Keys

17. Liudmila Samsonova

18. TBC

19. Eva Lys (WC)

20. WC (TBC)

21. WC (TBC)

22. WC (TBC)

23. Qualifier

24. Qualifier

25. Qualifier

26. Qualifier

27. Qualifier

28. Qualifier