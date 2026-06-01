Serena Williams will make her tennis comeback at the Queen’s Club Championships, and the WTA event is set to feature a host of other stars.

The 2026 edition of the grass-court WTA 500 tournament at The Queen’s Club in London will begin on 8 June, the day after the conclusion of Roland Garros, and it will end on 14 June.

The women’s Queen’s Club Championships tournament returned in 2025 after a 50-year absence, with Tatjana Maria securing the title.

How many players will feature in the draws?

The women’s singles main draw at the Queen’s Club Championships will feature 28 players, including six qualifiers and four wildcards.

The women’s doubles draw features 16 players.

Which players have received wildcards?

The four singles wildcards are yet to be announced, while Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko have been given a wildcard to play together in the doubles event.

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How much prize money will be on offer?

The total prize money commitment for the WTA 500 event at the Queen’s Club is $1,915,000.

In 2025, Tatjana Maria earned $164,000 for winning the women’s singles title.

Queen’s Club WTA Singles Ranking Points Breakdown

Champion: 500 points

Finalist: 325 points

Semi-finals: 195 points

Quarter-finals: 108 points

Round of 16: 60 points

First round: 1 point

Queen’s Club WTA Singles Entry List

Eight top 20 singles stars are currently set to feature at the WTA 500 event, with world No 2 Elena Rybakina joining the field as a top 30 replacement player following the withdrawal of Linda Noskova.

Jessica Pegula, the world No 5, remains on the entry list, although there are reportedly some doubts over the American’s participation at this stage.

Projected Singles Seeds

1) Elena Rybakina

2) Jessica Pegula

3) Amanda Anisimova

4) Victoria Mboko

5) Belinda Bencic

6) Marta Kostyuk

7) Iva Jovic

8) Sorana Cirstea

Emma Raducanu, Karolina Pliskova, Zheng Qinwen and Katie Boulter are also set to play.

Hailey Baptiste was on the entry list, but she was forced to withdraw due to the injury she suffered at the French Open.

Queen’s Club WTA Doubles Entry List

The four pairs who will be seeded in the doubles event have been confirmed, while two pairs have entered using a protected ranking.

1) Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic

2) Storm Hunter and Zhang Shuai

3) Cristina Bucsa and Nicole Melichar-Martinez

4) Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs

PR) Chan Hao-ching and Andreja Klepac

PR) Darija Jurak Schreiber and Alicja Rosolska

WC) Serena Williams and Victoria Mboko

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