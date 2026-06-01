Tim Henman responds when asked if Serena Williams will play at Wimbledon this year

Serena Williams’ confirmation that she will play doubles at Queen’s this year has led to plenty of speculation about her activity throughout the grass court season.

The American icon has earned a wildcard in the doubles and she has confirmed she will pair with Victoria Mboko at the London grass court event.

Williams’ next appearances are up in the air, but many believe she will use Queen’s as a warm-up event ahead of Wimbledon, an event she has won seven times in the singles.

Tim Henman, who sits on the board at Wimbledon, was asked on TNT Sports whether there is a chance she will play the grass court Grand Slam after Queen’s.

Henman was diplomatic in his response, but he did offer up new information regarding the process of Williams earning a wildcard at Wimbledon this year.

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“So exciting. She is one of, if not the, greatest female player of all time. She’s been out of the game. She’s 44 years of age and to still have the passion and the hunger and desire to get back out on the court,” he said on TNT Sports.

“It’s huge for the sport, it’s great for the grass court season, and I think when she stepped back into the drug testing pool then it was pretty obvious she was going to play at some stage. Very exciting for Queen’s, for Laura [Robson], and everyone that’s going to be there.”

Henman was then asked about the possibility of Williams playing Wimbledon for the first time since a defeat to Harmony Tan in the first round back in 2022.

“I’m purely speculating here, as you can imagine. If she is going to play at Queen’s then you would have thought that the motivation is to get ready for Wimbledon.

“From what I understand, Queen’s is just doubles. I don’t know whether she is going to play singles [at Wimbledon]. The wildcard meeting is June 15th, so it’s amazing to have her back at Queen’s.”

There will be eight wildcard entrants in the women’s singles draw, but there will be plenty of competition for the spots at the grass court Grand Slam.

The spots tend to go to rising British stars, but Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, will also be hoping to gain entry into Wimbledon this year.

She has played the Australian Open, the Miami Open, the Madrid Open, and she was meant to play the doubles at Roland Garros this year, before her partner Hailey Baptiste was ruled out with an injury.

As Henman outlined, we will likely hear about any Wimbledon wildcards after June 15th.